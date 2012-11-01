The week the lights went out in Jersey

How’s everybody doing? We came through the storm just fine (we were much luckier than many of our neighbors, whose houses were struck by falling trees), but like most everyone in New Jersey, our house has been blacked out for days. I’ve found at least a temporary place to work that has electricity and internet, but it’s been a strange few days, both inside and outside the storm’s path.
The blackout hasn’t exactly been like on “Revolution.” Sandy didn’t rewrite the laws of physics, which means anything gas- or battery-powered still works. But there’s a definite information shortage inside the area, even if you have a charged smartphone, because the cell networks also took a beating. For much of the time, my only access to info was via texting and whatever the one news radio station we could pick up was broadcasting.
And the storm also led to a lot of rescheduling. At the last minute, for instance, CBS replaced its Monday shows with repeats(*), NBC randomly inserted a new “30 Rock” last night in place of what was supposed to be the final “Animal Practice,” and “The Voice” will be running tonight in place of the usual sitcom lineup.(**) NBC is also going to air a telethon tomorrow night at 8 across most of the NBC/Universal/Comcast channels, and I wouldn’t be surprised to see other networks join in on the act like they did after 9/11, Hurricane Katrina, etc.
(*) I wonder how this will affect DVRs when the episodes air this coming Monday. Last season, NBC mistakenly gave the same listing to two different “30 Rock” episodes, and when the second one aired, most DVRs didn’t record it because they interpreted it as a repeat. I’ve asked CBS if they have a specific plan to avoid this.
(**) And, of course, one of the three advance reviews I had time to write before Sandy knocked out our power was for what was supposed to be this week’s “Parks and Recreation.” Oh, well. One less thing to do next week. (And it’s a good episode.)
Among the TV stories I missed while I was out:
* NBC announced a mid-season schedule that finally includes a “Community” premiere date in February (and, despite every attempt to move the show elsewhere, it’ll once again be on Thursdays at 8), the return of “Smash” to Tuesdays (along with the inevitable wave of “Smash: The Smash Williams Story” jokes) and an odd mid-season hiatus for the fall’s biggest new hit, “Revolution.” As Dan noted in the comments to his story on the schedule, both “The Event” and “FlashForward” had these big hiatuses, but those were two shows that had to do some creative retooling and were already starting to slide in the ratings, whereas “Revolution” has been doing just fine in the Nielsens and isn’t undergoing any kind of behind-the-scenes shifts. (I’m a few episodes behind, so I can’t speak to recent creative quality.) This becomes one of those issues the broadcast networks wrestle with with serialized dramas, where it can be more trouble than it’s worth to air in the usual pattern, with repeats mixed in with original episodes. Ultimately, though, the “24” solution (wait until January and air ’em all) seems to be the only one that makes sense. Assuming the show’s ratings aren’t crippled by the long break and it returns for a second season, will NBC try that next year?
* There were several shows not on NBC’s mid-season schedule that will get timeslots later, like Anne Heche’s “Save Me,” and one show that’s not going forward at all: NBC passed on “The Office” spin-off about Dwight. Given that this was a show no one but people who would have been employed by it seemed to be looking forward to – and not just because Mose wouldn’t have been a regular character – this seems a wise course of action.
* ABC gave full-season orders to both “The Neighbors” and “Scandal.”
* FX finally closed the deal for a third season of “Wilfred,” and showrunner David Zuckerman will voluntarily step down from that job (but stay with the show). Given that his successors are being promoted from within, I doubt you’ll see much tonal change to the show, but we’ll see.
* Oh, and this isn’t a TV story – at least not yet – but Disney bought LucasFilm and will start making new “Star Wars” movies. Craziness.
So I’m online for a while now. Goal for this morning is to watch some of last night’s sitcoms for a write-up and go from there. It’s good to be back. For those of you were in the storm’s path, I hope you’re doing okay right now.
That 30 Rock thing completely surprised me, because I have it set up to record new episodes but my DVR did not catch it (it was recording a South Park repeat but normally can get two shows at the same time) and when I saw the AV Club review of the new episode I thought they’d caught in on Hulu. Strange days.
Same here, I had no idea an new 30 Rock episode aired until i read it in Alan’s post. FWIW, our ATT Uverse DVR did NOT catch the change.
I also had no idea the new 30 Rock was on last night instead of tonight and my ATT Uverse DVR also failed to notice the change
My Tivo didn’t catch it either, and I’m pretty sure it had a tuner free to record it. I’m not sure why it didn’t catch it. But I’m pretty disappointed to miss it.
For me, Comcast’s schedule had Animal Practice listed, so I had to manually record “Animal Practice”. When I last checked, it also still had all the NBC comedies on the schedule for tonight
I’m almost certain they decided to air the 30 Rock early because it was election-rated and would have been pointless to air next week.
My Optimum DVR didn’t pick up the extra 30 Rock, but the Cablevision DVR’s software is sucktastic even in the best of circumstances.
CableOne didn’t pick up the new 30 Rock either!! Its DVR capabilities have failed before on a random bases. “Sucktastic” pretty well describes it.
My DirecTV DVR actually did record the show last night.
Alan, do you know if the final episode of “Animal Practice” will air?
This might be one of those rare occasions when I’m happy that the Canadian networks hijack these shows. That might mean that Global and City TV are still airing them tonight?
BTW – That move they just pulled with 30 Rock might be the most ‘NBC’ thing ever. How do you decide to (on short notice, mind you) randomly move the second part of a two-part show? They could literally pull a George Costanza and do the exact opposite of every group-think instinct in that building and probably have more success.
My cox cable DVR( in Virginia) actually picked it up. I have many issues with them, but they at usually good at these last minute changes. So bravo to them for that.
I only knew about because Tracy was on Jimmy Kimmel Tuesday night and he said NBC asked him to mention it and he was hoping for a little extra in the paycheck this week for mentioning it. Funny.
Count me in as one who missed 30 Rock because of the last minute change. It’s especially sucky because I was trying to check on the schedule changes so I could set my DVR accordingly, but still had no idea about 30 Rock.
I have no connection with zap2it, but they had the 30 Rock change when I looked on Wednesday. I’m one of those people without a recorder who looks at the schedule every day.
We shouldn’t have to keep rechecking sources every hour to be up-to-date with all the hide-and-seek scheduling the networks like to do.
I know these are special circumstances, but they do this under ordinary circumstances as well.
Glad to know you’re okay. Best of luck.
Good to hear you’re safe and sound, Alan.
Fellow Jersey resident in Passaic County here…just wanted to say that I hope you and your family are doing well, Alan. Good luck in the days ahead.
There was a new “30 Rock” last night? On Halloween?? While I was at my neighbor’s party??? DAMN YOU, NBC!
“Spooky, scary”
I don’t see the big deal about Revolution’s hiatus. If it can’t survive a few-month break, then the summer was going to kill it anyway; might as well find out sooner rather than later.
Will the telethon be referred to as Operation Righteous Cowboy Lightning?
With respect to the first (*) above, I’ve started a thread in TiVo Community Forums at [www.tivocommunity.com] that discusses how to modify TiVo Season Passes to keep from missing rescheduled episodes. I don’t know if similar methods will work on other DVR’s or not. Of course, there’s always cable On Demand, Hulu, and, if you’re willing to pay and not have commercials, iTunes.
My TiVo actually picked up the early 30 Rock episode, but I haven’t watched it yet.
Alan is back again, blogging about the best and worst of scripted TV. My world makes a little more sense today.
Hasn’t been too terrible in my corner of Connecticut. We lost power for a day and internet and phones for three, but I’d say we got off pretty easy next to you folks in New Jersey. Hope things return to normal for you soon.
Wait a minute… ABC gave a full season order to the Neighbors?? And it hasn’t done so with Happy Endings yet?! Or is HE already a full season?
I’m glad to hear that you’re mostly back, Alan. I hope that power is restored in your area soon.
My DVR didn’t catch the “30 Rock” episode that aired last night either, which is disappointing. Oh well, guess I’ll catch it on demand. More importantly, I’m glad to hear you and your family avoided the worst of the storm Alan.
Write a comment…Geeze, I don’t know if this message is going to triple post or what’s going on with my comments.
All I wanted to say is that I’m glad your Ok Alan.
I’m wishing that the others who did not fare as well, find some comfort and peace during the long road ahead.
for some reason, I spent last Monday and Tuesday fighting with technology and forgot to even check in here, much less watch TV, if there was any to watch. Animal Practice recorded, so I got 30 Rock and some other shows turned into hurricane updates that I didn’t get to see till Thursday or Friday… it was like the whole week was a black hole and the storm pretty much avoided our side of Florida. (but I’ve been there – in 04. It was not cold, it was very very hot and we had a very sick parent.)
So really, I just now heard about Community. (I had the ringer off on my twitter, actually, but I was barely home last Monday) and it’s now 1:46am on 11/6.
I wonder if my best friend heard. She forgot to tell me, if she did… (and the storm missed her, pretty much. just wind and rain. power stayed on inside 128 apparently.)