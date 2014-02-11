“The Wonder Years” is finally coming to DVD – with most of the original music intact.
For a long time, “The Wonder Years” and “China Beach” – both of them airing on ABC in the late ’80s and early ’90s, both covering the same period in the late ’60s (one at home, one in Vietnam), both packed with classic songs of that era – were kept off of DVD because the music rights were just too expensive and too difficult to nail down. Netflix has streaming versions of “The Wonder Years” – starring Fred Savage as Kevin Arnold, a boy going through the tumult of adolescence in a tumultuous period for America as a whole – but with most of the songs stripped away – even the theme song is a different recording of Joe Cocker singing “With a Little Help From My Friends” – and the difference was palpable. But last year, “China Beach” finally cleared the music rights hurdle – in an expensive but gorgeous DVD box set demonstrating just why that show was too great to be lost to history – and now “Wonder Years” is about to do the same.
As first reported by TVShowsOnDVD.com, StarVista Entertainment/TimeLife – the same company responsible for the “China Beach” set – will release “The Wonder Years: The Complete Series” later this year, and per that press release:
As it did for China Beach, StarVista Entertainment/Time Life is painstakingly securing the rights for virtually every song in The Wonder Years. From Cocker’s theme song, to hundreds of other memorable and classic soul, rock and pop songs, including classics from The Beatles, Bob Dylan, Smokey Robinson, Joni Mitchell, Van Morrison and many others, StarVista /Time Life recognizes the necessity to release the series as it was initially broadcast, un-edited and untouched from original broadcast masters.
Over the summer, Fienberg and I revisited “The Wonder Years” pilot on our podcast, and I wound up watching a few more episodes on Netflix before stopping because the replacement soundtrack bummed me out. It’s such a great show – and one that was a huge influence on this season’s comedies like “The Goldbergs” and the upcoming “Growing Up Fisher” and “Surviving Jack” – and one that people should be able to see in its original form.
There’s no info yet on release date or pricing, but you can sign up for updates at WonderYearsDVDs.com. With “Wonder Years” and the ’60s “Batman” series coming soon to DVD, that probably leaves “Ed” as the most-requested show without a DVD release. In that case, though, there are both music issues and a dispute over who owns the rights to the show itself.
Will Quantum Leap ever get a complete release with music?
Hey. I bought the Region 2 (UK) DVD box set for quantum leap, which has all of the original music intact. I forget why the US version got screwed up, but if you get that,and a region free DVD player, you’re golden.
WKRP in Cincinatti is surely the number three/new number one here, no?
As something in need of the real music, yes. But it at least has had a video release.
Of only the first season. Seasons 2-4 of it, then.
Yes WKRP is a must!
I’m still holding out hope for a Terriers release at some point, but this is fantastic news.
Netflix is good, but yes I would absolutely buy Terriers in physical form
What about Boston Public? Am I the only one who remembers it fondly enough to warrant a release?
Haha you’re the first person I’ve heard clamoring for it.
Should we expect a Blu-ray release or is it impossible due to the age of the show that the show would ever receive a high-definition version?
I wonder how much Blu-ray would improve this and similar shows, since it wasn’t shot with that format or even superior home theater options in mind. Like, I’ve seen the blu-ray version of “Friends,” and while it looks great, it’s hard for me to tell what I’m missing compared to a decent DVD set.
I guess the cost to transfer is also cost-prohibitive. Star Trek: The Next Generation is going through a pain-staking blu-ray transfer process right now which has taken years, and it’s a show with an audience you know will buy enough of the sets to turn a profit.
Anything shot on film can potentially have a high-def version… see The Twilight Zone and the upcoming Honeymooners sets (both starting in the 1950s), for example. It’s those pesky sitcoms from the 1970s shot on low resolution videotape that will never be available in high def. The Star Trek TNG remastering issues are partially due to its special effects not originally being shot on film (and thus not high def), so they are re-doing them. Once in a while when they remaster for high def, they reformat for widescreen too… Seinfeld being the most obvious example.
What I can tell you that it is always better with Blu-ray. I mean, the DVD is serviceable enough, particularly a good DVD release like this one seems to be, but the Blu-ray is always a massive improvement.
I was watching a high-definition version of Seinfeld and there’s just no comparison to the DVD release I watched a few years back.
What you said about Star Trek is what concerns me, though. The cost must be tremendous, though I do think The Wonder Years would turn a profit as well.
@JRCOLVIN Thank you for that! Yeah, I wasn’t sure if The Wonder Years was shot on videotape or not. I still to this day find trouble watching All in the Family due to the awfulness of the image (and that’s a classic!).
They don’t HAVE to crop to widescreen, though: See The Dick Van Dyke Show for an example of a filmed show transferred to HD that maintains the 4:3 aspect ratio.
But yes, if a show has the potential to sell (as a Blu-Ray, into syndication, or to streaming services) and was shot on film elements that still exist, the biggest hold-up for an HD transfer is something like digital effects rendered in SD.
I’d rather have Buffy than TNG, though.
Whether The Wonder Years was shot on film or not, nobody making it expected for a minute that one day it might be possible to watch the show at home with full 35mm resolution, and they didn’t compose the shots or design the costumes with that in mind.
Not everything under the sun has to be in HD. You’re not going to laugh at the jokes any louder. Watching a TV show on DVD is *already* an improvement over watching an analog broadcast on a small CRT screen.
Oliver, what you’re saying makes sense in theory, but the shows that have been re-scanned in HD look great, especially the black and white ones.
It’s my understanding that The Wonder Years (like Twin Peaks) was shot on film but edited from the raw footage onto video for broadcast. To see it in HD, you’d have to locate the chosen takes amongst all the original film footage (assuming it still exists) and re-scan everything from scratch. This was feasible for a visually stylish and relatively short-lived series like Twin Peaks, but a long-running sitcom like The Wonder Years? I’m skeptical.
Homefront! I want Homefront!
I wish the second and third seasons of American Dreams would get released. I was a big fan of the show but I’m sure the music rights fees make it cost-prohibitive to get a release.
I’m really glad there are companies paying attention to stuff like this. As great as the wide availability of streaming content is, it’s often lacking in things like original music and picture quality, and can disappear from those services unpredictably. Shows like this deserve to be preserved in as close to their original form as we can get. Stuff like “The Wonder Years” is part of pop culture history.
Can we please get Frank’s Place with Wonder Years out of the way? Although that one was allegedly getting a new soundtrack before the story went away.
how about malcolm in the middle beyond season 1?
At first I was like “eh, the later seasons kinda suck” but there are some great episodes beyond season one like “Bowling”. That one’s on Netflix right, did they have to change a lot of the music?
I have been waiting SO PATIENTLY for seasons 4 and 5 of the Muppet Show. I keep thinking that with renewed interest in the Muppets, they will release them soon, but I have just about given up…
I love the examples that are used for the e-mail address and first and last name fields at the website. :)
I really wish I could get a Friday Night Lights with the original music. I held them on my DVR for so long and was so sad when an electrical surge fried the thing, forcing me to get a new one.
I need a streaming version of Homicide: Life on the Street. I own the first 3 seasons on DVD…just enough to prevent me from buying the complete series box set.
I’m still waiting for the rest of St. Elsewhere to be released.
Maybe Shout Factory will do that Byron. They just saved Hill Street Blues.
Yes, St. Elsewhere! I have season 1 on DVD and would love to see the rest of the series again. What a great show.
Just a heads up, the link that accompanies the phrase “the ’60s ‘Batman’ series coming soon to DVD” just links back to this article that we’re already on.
Any chance the DVD versions could eventually replace the current Netflix streaming versions?
No. StarVista is not spending a lot of money on music rights so that people will keep watching the show on Netflix. They are spending a lot of money on music rights because they want you to buy the DVDs they are producing. Whomever controls the streaming rights would have to pay a fortune for the music, and it would be cost-prohibitive given what Netflix and other services pay for series.
Star Vista….please save WKRP from Fox hell!
Too bad ‘Northern Exposure’ was released as a complete set 6-7 years ago with replacement music stuck in place of the original soundtrack. Probably not too likely there’s enough demand to get them to re-release an ‘original master soundtrack’ edition.
Very timely announcement what with Winnie Cooper (Danica McKellar) appearing on Dancing With The Stars. I kept waiting for Kevin (Fred Savage) to appear in the audience.
I hope “coming to DVD” actually means “coming to Blu-ray.”
Is it region 4 too?