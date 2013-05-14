Upfronts 2013: ABC counting on ‘Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.’ for next season

Every year at upfront time, ABC seems to be in the same situation, doing the same things. They’re a network with a number of genuine hits (“Modern Family,” “Grey’s Anatomy,” “Scandal”), and yet that struggles in the overall ratings (this season, they’ll again finish fourth among adults 18-49). And each year they respond with a ton of high-concept new series – next season will feature a dozen new sitcoms and dramas, including “Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” and the “Once Upon a Time in Wonderland” spin-off – that will be placed into problematic timeslots and/or left to fend for themselves.
So “Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” – which resurrects and spins off Clark Gregg’s Agent Coulson character from “Avengers” and several other Marvel films – gets placed on Tuesdays at 8, against the most-watched drama on all of television in “NCIS.” So “Wonderland” – set in Victorian London and starring Sophie Lowe as Alice and John Lithgow as the voice of the White Rabbit – winds up on Thursdays at 8, where ABC has struggled for decades.
As usual, ABC president Paul Lee had his buzzwords at the ready, describing the Tuesday lineup as “a power pack(*) of four-quadrant crowd-pleasers.” And, like his FOX counterpart Kevin Reilly, he suggested that ABC will be trying to schedule non-traditionally, splitting most of its drama seasons into 11 or 12-episode blocks to air consecutively in fall and spring, with a “bridge” series in between to avoid reruns. Of course, that strategy didn’t work out so well for NBC’s “Revolution,” which seemed like a big hit in the fall, went away for months and is limping to the end of its season, good enough for renewal but not enough to stay after “The Voice.”
(*) Does this mean he’s planning another Marvel adaptation already?
Lee also dismissed questions about new sitcoms like “Super Fun Night” (with “Pitch Perfect” star Rebel Wilson) and “Mixology” (whose whole season takes place during one night at a bar) as being off-brand for the network, even though he just canceled the somewhat similar “Happy Endings.” (As always with such questions, Lee claimed that “Happy Endings” was on-brand for ABC, but “just too narrow,” while these “are much broader shows.” A year from now, when one or both of the newbies has failed, Lee will explain that they were too narrow, but his new hip urban sitcoms will be four-quadrant power packs.
Fienberg has the full ABC schedule (which does not feature “Suburgatory,” as that’s being held for mid-season), and I have more detailed thoughts night-by-night:
MONDAY: Status quo in one sense, in that “Dancing with the Stars” returns at 8 and “Castle” at 10, but a big shakeup in that this will be the only night of the week “Dancing” airs next season, with the results being collapsed into the regular performance show. “Dancing” remains a widely-watched show, but also one where the great bulk of the audience is over 50 (and therefore not of interest to the advertisers who pay ABC), so its footprint on the schedule has been reduced.
TUESDAY: Lee believes in “Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” so much that he’s not only launching it against “NCIS” – “We don’t necessarily think that audience is the same as ‘NCIS,'” he argued – but using it to launch an entirely new night of programming, leading into sitcoms “The Goldbergs” (an ’80s family comedy starring Wendi McClendon-Covey and Jeff Garlin) and “Trophy Wife” (starring Malin Akerman in the title role and Bradley Whitford as her wealthy husband) and then new drama “Lucky 7,” about a group of gas station employees who win the lottery together.
On the one hand, “S.H.I.E.L.D.” – co-created by “Avengers” director Joss Whedon, along with Jed Whedon and Maurissa Tancharoen – has the Marvel brand name and associations with “Avengers.” On the other, the ratings track record for superhero TV shows isn’t nearly as good as the box office for superhero movies, and this is really a superhero-adjacent series built around a supporting character from that movie everyone loved. Gregg is great, and Whedon knows this material brilliantly, but on TV Whedon’s shows have been cult successes, and not the kind of mass-appeal hit Lee believes (and needs) “S.H.I.E.L.D” to be.
Lee also loves “The Goldbergs” a lot, but a year ago he placed “Happy Endings” and “Don’t Trust the B—- in Apt. 23” in this hour, opposite comedies on FOX and NBC, creating a six-sitcom pile-up that only “New Girl” and “The Mindy Project” were able to survive. They’ll be back in the hour in the fall, and NBC’s “About a Boy” and “The Family Guide” will be joining them at mid-season. And “Lucky 7” has the same premise as NBC’s short-lived lottery drama “Windfall.”
WEDNESDAY: Pretty standard scheduling here: “The Middle,” “Modern Family” and “Nashville” return in their current timeslots, flanking new comedies “Back in the Game” (James Caan as an ex-ballplayer whose adult daughter and grandson move in with him) and “Super Fun Night.” The latter was actually developed at CBS, then dropped, then picked up by ABC, and reports are that it’s being retooled. Basically, ABC wants to have Rebel Wilson under contract, and if the show eventually works, so much the better!
THURSDAY: “Grey’s” and “Scandal” return at 9 and 10, as you’d expect. “Wonderland” was originally planned as the bridge show for the mid-season hiatus of “Once Upon a Time,” but Lee insists, “We watched the pilot and we fell in love with it.” Hence it lands in the cursed timeslot that in the 21st century alone has been home to these one-season wonders: “Zero Hour,” “Last Resort,” “Charlie’s Angels,” “The Deep End,” “FlashForward,” “Threat Matrix” and “Dinotopia.” (“Ugly Betty” was the lone scripted success here, and then only for a season; it limped along for three more to diminishing returns.) Given the diminishment of the parent show’s ratings this spring, is now the moment to try a spin-off in a cursed time period?
FRIDAY: Most of the night – “Last Man Standing,” “Shark Tank” and “20/20” – returns intact, with “The Neighbors” (the only freshman ABC comedy to be renewed) replacing the canceled “Malibu Country” at 8:30.
SATURDAY: College football in the fall, movies in the spring, like usual.
SUNDAY: “America’s Funniest Home Videos,” “Once Upon a Time” and “Revenge” (with a new showrunner after the exit of creator Mike Kelly) are back in their current timeslots, leading into “Betrayal,” a soapy drama that Lee envisions as a 13-episode miniseries that could return each season for a limited run in success. At mid-season, it’ll be replaced by “Resurrection,” a high-concept series about people returning from the dead to a small Missouri town. Given that “Once” and “Revenge” are both envisioned as series taking that long winter break, this could be another night dominated by freshman series for a good chunk of the season.
Alan Sepinwall may be reached at sepinwall@hitfix.com
When I saw the headline of this post, at first I thought that photo of “The Goldbergs” were the Agents of Shield. And I thought, “Wow, Joss Whedon really IS the most original thinker in Hollywood.”
Heh. Jeff Garlin as a Whedon super hero is a show I would watch. But we’ve used a million SHIELD pics elsewhere on the site. Trying to shake it up. Plus, matching sweaters!
Let’s see, in the 80s, the Avengers would have been all over the place. Thor was in the realm of the gods, Captain America was in hibernation, Tony Stark was a playboy, and Bruce Banner was becoming all Hulky.
Maybe not the best place to ask, but since you mentioned Grey’s Anatomy in the article, will you be giving us your thoughts on the season after the finale this week?
I’m a couple of months behind. Intend to catch up over summer.
Is it just me or is that photo horribly, horribly photoshopped? George Segal and the youngest kid just don’t look right at all.
Is S.H.I.E.L.D. properly called a superhero show? I mean, it takes place in a superhero universe, but its own cast all look like merely hypercompetent normals who wouldn’t be out of place in, say, the universes of Alias or Mission:Impossible.
Looks like they fell out of The Matrix.
Why are all the networks programming comedies directly against each other on Tuesdays? This seems to have single handedly killed Go On and NBC is returning only Parks & Rec in its Thursday comedy block. The new NBC comedies look awful.
because they are idiots spending other peoples money who all believe they are the smartest in every room
If Super Fun Night is getting retooled (yet again) wouldn’t it make sense to hold that for midseason and keep Suburgatory on in the fall?
Am I a terrible snob for thinking that NCIS being “the most-watched drama on all of television” is a sad commentary on why network television mostly stinks? If memory serves, didn’t NCIS blink into existence when someone at CBS said, “What if JAG and CSI were the same show?” and an evil genie granted their wish?
Yes, yes you are a snob. It’s a perfectly good example of what it is. I enjoy it when I watch it.
Yikes. I’ll take solace from the fact that I’m not a terrible snob. Perhaps I’m a terrific snob?
Correct snob if you ask me.
I’m not sure I’d say you’re necessarily a snob, but I’ve at a minimum been intrigued by the few episodes of NCIS that I’ve seen here and there. IMO, it’s a show with a high floor but a low ceiling – I’ve never seen a bad episode but I’ve also never seen anything that I would consider outstanding drama, like on Mad Men or Breaking Bad. It’s easy to watch, and I think that’s why it gets such good ratings (though being on CBS probably helps a lot as well).
When you ask whether you’re a snob, you definitely better be prepared for mixed results. That said, I’ll own it.
To be more clear. I am not saying that NCIS is one of those inexplicably popular pieces of trash that makes me despair. It just makes me go “meh.” CBS has a reputation for filling its schedule with iterations of the same premise. NCIS seems like the embodiment of that, a spin-off of one show that was based on the format of another show. In a perfect world there would be plenty of room for unexceptional procedurals and genuinely original dramas, but that’s not the world the television industry exists in. This week of renewals and cancellations ably demonstrates the zero-sum nature of what stays on the air. When something stays on its at the expense of something else going away or something new not getting a chance. A lot of what I like gets swept away by the NCIS’s and I’m guessing that’s the case for many people who follow this blog.
While I don’t watch NCIS, I do watch CSI, and I assume people watch both for the same reason; they want to relax and be mildly entertained for an hour. I think it’s too easy to say that the formulaic nature of CBS programming is the reason for its success. I think the fact that CBS refuses to blindly chase 18-49 ratings or constantly change their scheduling patterns to avoid repeats is just as big a reason. Since we still measure ratings and sell advertising under the old model, CBS seems smart rather than stuck in their ways when they refuse to change. And their is plenty of room for quality programming. Even if NCIS wins its timeslot every week, as long as another show can pull at least a 1.4 in the demo, it probably won’t get cancelled.
I’ll admit I’ve never watched NCIS, but I’m fascinated by how something can be so popular and culturally irrelevant at the same time. Close to 20 million people watch it every week in the US only, and yet there’s zero buzz about the show.
I’ve never seen NCIS, so obviously my opinion holds a ton of weight (/s), but I think that’s pathetic as well. Write me down on the snob list.
I think NCIS is fun, but I don’t go out of my way to watch it. It’s one of those shows that you sit down and watch when someone else has it on. It’s certainly one of the best “case-of-the-week” shows on TV right now, and it’s got a decent bit of serial-ness to it. Not as much as, say, Elementary, but it’s enough to keep it interesting at the start and end of seasons.
Eh. Glad Grey’s is back, but I didn’t like Coulson in the films, and the female members of the S.H.I.E.L.D. cast seem like typical Whedon (re:Dollhouse) – expressionless, characterless Barbies. Like, where is Silver Sable at least???
Where is Silver Sable?
(a) dead (in the comics)
(b) in her own country of Symkaria, which is definitely not the US.
(c) working as a mercenary who has nothing to do with SHIELD.
What is the connection between ABC and ABC family? When will there be news about Bunheads?
That is a pretty brutal fall lineup. I’ll be watching SHIELD and… uhm…
What’s the history like for shows that have gone against NCIS? I’m guessing not good.
This is the first time I can remember — in my relatively short lifespan of following the upfronts — that a show has started releasing teasers and trailers before it was even confirmed on a schedule. Obviously ABC are going to be hitting the advertising hard, and have many more avenues for promotion than most shows they’ve put there. Having a few billion dollar smash hit movies in this universe certainly helps. Do you think this will be enough for SHIELD? Or does that just mean it needs even bigger ratings to justify the expense?
I bet they’re kicking themselves they couldn’t get a “Watch Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD this fall on ABC!” tag at the end of Iron Man 3.
Gordon Ramsey shows have done well enough against NCIS that Fox keeps making them and putting them there, at least.
@Jeff: I have a feeling those shows are extremely cheap to make.
Threat Matrix should’ve worked. It was such a perfect encapsulation of the fear and paranoia so emdemic to America at the time.
So if Shield is not a hit will some ABC execs have to look for new jobs?
It does come down to if it’s good or not. It does have the name recognition and the Joss factor, so it should be good. Hopefully the network suits won’t kill the charm.
All of these white people on S.H.I.E.L.D. look like the same person. Can we get a blonde at least?
Ming-NA Wen and Chloe Bennett are actually Asian, FYI.
Fair. I was more referring to the guys.
So… I assume you mean the two younger agents, since they look nothing like Clarg Gregg? Judging by the trailer, one of them is British. There’s also J. August Richards who, while not part of the official SHIELD team (and therefore not in the photo) appears to be a big part of the show (and is black). And Ming-Na Wen and Clark Gregg are both 49-50+. Seems like a sufficiently diverse cast to me.
Bland supporting cast members, diverse or not, didn’t work so hot for Enterprise.
@U: Enterprise was ruined by poor writing and UPN’s disastrous scheduling and ratings-keeping, not by diverse or bland casting. If Manny Coto had been running ENT from the beginning rather than the Killer Bs, it would easily have gone the full seven seasons.
Some actors can sell terrible writing – IMO why Archer was almost watchable, because while being no great thespian, whatshisface was committing to the material with the skill one would have to have to stay around so long. Whether or not an actor has an emotive face, varied delivery, etc., is part of casting. I did not claim that diverse casting was the issue. I should have added that bland character creation was. Although honestly Enterprise was the first sci-fi show I thought of with this problem, but I could have cited Dollhouse, or Voyager for that matter.
Dinotopia? Never once heard of it. I thought I’ve herd of everything.
Trailer for Goldbergs landed a few laughs from me, so I’ll be checking out the pilot when it airs. Is Patton Oswalt narrating the whole series or was his voiceover just for the trailer?
Can only speak for myself, but this lineup looks brutal. Not one show I’m interested in.
Didn’t watch a single ABC show this season, and it looks like next season will be no different.
(although “Trophy Wife” might be worth it just because the premise makes it sound like it could be a train wreck)
Really don’t get the recent Rebel Wilson craze. I just keep thinking female Jonah Hill but less funny. She’ll be popular for a while, lose weight and then fall off the face of the planet.
more like the female Russell Brand–she’ll be very very very over-exposed soon enough and then when people are reminded of her via one of her movies on tv they will be wondering why she isn’t in more films these days??? (seriously why has russell brand been reduced to an fx talk show now??? its not that i was a fan exactly but i thought he was charismatic enough to be a strong co-star of things–was the remake of Arthur that huge a bomb that it practically killed his movie star career???)
I think his whole situation with Katy Perry played a big role.