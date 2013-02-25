While I was out…

Glad to see me? I guess we’re in the next life!
Back from a fun week off with the family, that included a trip to Disney World, the conclusion of an “Avatar: The Last Airbender” marathon(*) with my daughter, airport hijinks, etc. I clocked back in last night to watch and write about Seth MacFarlane and the Oscar-cast.
(*) Down the road, I might have more to say on the subject of “Avatar,” which I found really tremendous – and which, like the best family entertainment, was just as enthralling for my 9-year-old daughter as it was for 39-year-old me – but right now I’m looking for recommendations on what to try next. Jumping ahead to the sequel series “The Legend of Korra” seems obvious, but A)there’s only one season so far, and B)I’ve heard it’s aimed at a slightly older audience than “Avatar” was. Other suggestions have included “Adventure Time” and “Gravity Falls,” but I’m also open to less current things. Available streaming of all episodes a plus, but not mandatory. Fire away, and when I have more time, maybe we can have a longer discussion on great TV for kids and parents alike.
News-wise, it appears I picked a good week to not be around, as a lot of little things happened – mainly people being cast in pilots (most of which you will never see) – but very few big things. The most welcome news was FX’s renewal of “The Americans,” and everyone seems to love the “Game of Thrones” season 3 trailer. The only pilot casting that interests me at this early stage is Ken Jeong signing up for ABC’s “Spy.” If NBC renews “Community,” Jeong stays with “Community,” but this is the first time anyone from that show has gone out for another pilot, suggesting – understandably – a greater fear that this will be the end than previously.
As promised, I had a handful of pre-written short episode reviews that went up throughout the week, plus two longer pieces: an interview with Mike Schur about the challenge of frequently writing “Parks and Recreation” episodes that might have to be series finales, and my review of the first season of “House of Cards.” One thing I’ll say on the latter is that, in skimming the comments, some took it as a unilateral attack on the all-at-once Netflix model, which it wasn’t. It was just pointing out that there are both pros and cons to that approach, just as there are to the traditional TV scheduling model, and I think some shows are better-suited to marathon than others. (“The Wire” and “24” are both excellent binge viewing options, for very different reasons: “The Wire” because the density of the storytelling is easier to navigate in rapid succession; “24” – and now, I suppose, “Homeland” – because you don’t have to dwell on the latest plot contrivance because you’re already absorbed in the next hour.) “House of Cards” ultimately didn’t feel like it was designed specifically to take advantage of the Netflix model (though parts of it benefited), where it sounds like the new “Arrested Development” episodes will be. As more and more series are made specifically for Netflix, Amazon, etc., I’ll be curious to see how many of them are structured differently and how many are just traditional TV shows that you can watch all at once.
I’m still catching up on shows I missed while I was away (boy, was the Feb. 17 “Good Wife” fantastic, and I remain both impressed and entertained with how “New Girl” has dealt with fallout from that kiss), which means some of this week’s writing might not be at full length. But I should be back up to speed shortly, and you’ll be getting a podcast, lots of episode reviews, etc., in short order.
I too jumped in on Avatar only recently, and from way outside the “traditional” demographic. It strikes me as a show from people who grew up watching these sorts of kids-adventure programs, and knew they could be done better, without buying into the assumption that young viewers need to be coddled and bribed. It’s a beautiful, smart, funny show, that also helps train kids on serialized television. If there were more shows like Avatar out there, I guarantee you’d have more people willing to give long-form television a shot, instead of settling for reality TV and 2.5 Men reruns.
As for Korra, it skews a few years older, to go with its aging audience (something J.K. Rowling understood when maturing the Harry Potter franchise), and while I’d argue it’s nothing a 9 year-old can’t handle, taking some time off before jumping in might be wise. Let me put it this way: The most shocking TV death in 2012 was in Korra, which is pretty awesome from the perspective of a 20-something TV junkie, but maybe less so from a father.
I’m going to go with a similar but different suggestion, One Piece. An anime. I was going to suggest Naruto, which has a lot of similarities to Avatar – but is also a little bit darker. One Piece is very silly, and definitely takes a while to get going but when it does its a relentless story about friendship, achieving goals and having a good time. The only downfall is that it’s been going on for about 15 years now and obviously it’s very long because of it. It shouldn’t matter too much though due to the pretty regular FUNimation box set releases.
Korra is not as good as Avatar, but it was designed for a season so it will really feel like the end and not like the end of Book 1 or Book 2 of Avatar.
Korra was indeed aimed at a slightly older audience but I didn’t think it was appreciably different in terms of theme other than the main characters being teenagers instead of pre-teens.
Are you going to do some article on Avatar? I would like to see that.
How I Met Your Mother had a surprisingly strong week… and any week with TWO Kyle Maclachlan guest appearances as weirdos is a good week in my book.
Will you have a review of HBO’s Parade’s End this week? Would be interested to hear what you thought of it.
Didn’t have time to watch it, unfortunately.
That is so disappointing to read. So many reviewers are somehow linking this gorgeous production (writing/acting/filming) to Downton that it is likely not going to get as man viewers as it could. Why, of all things out there to watch that is so mediocre, did you pass up watching this brilliant production (Parade’s End, in case anyone was wondering)?
Because I was going on vacation and didn’t have time to watch it without shirking my coverage of shows I write regularly about? Because if forced to choose between a miniseries that will be over in a few nights and an ongoing series, I’ll choose the ongoing series? Because I am not a robot?
Not a robot…. Well, thanks for responding to my last comment or reading of this column. Seems one brief answer (or none at all) would have sufficed, yet, well, never mind.
After this response, I’m not at all disappointed you are not reviewing PE.
I will second the comment that “Parade’s End” is brilliant, amazingly acted, spectacularly written, and richly rewarding. If you don’t get to watch it now when it airs on HBO, just add it to the list of “watch during some future dry spell.” It’s being promoted in the sidebar this week, so HitFix readers will see it.
Alan watches what he likes and gets to watch. He’s not strapped to a chair with his eyes propped open like Clockwork Orange. He’s got a family and a life.
If there was a line in either of my comments that indicated that I thought he was propped like a machine, please do point it out to me. I’m not under the impression AS is in need of people defending him against something that doesn’t need to be defended – but, maybe.
Seems like Alan needs to repost his rules: [sepinwall.blogspot.com]
I think a bigger question is why you think less people are going to watch Parade’s End if reviewers are “linking” it to Downton Abbey? Downton is enjoying its best ratings yet; wouldn’t linking it assume more people would check it out if its like Downton, especially now that DA is over for the year?
AndrewVoyer: It is only “like” Downton in that they are set in more or less the same time and place with some characters of similar class. Otherwise, it’s sort of like comparing “Gone With the Wind” to “True Blood.” Both have their merits, but they don’t have the same aims. People tuning in to see Parade’s End thinking “it’s like Downton Abbey with Sherlock” will be rather surprised.
But the point of the original comment was that liking the show to Downton Abbey would mean less people would tune in. My point is that it would be the complete opposite; Downton Abbey is getting the best ratings if its run in America in its third season. It would serve Parade’s End to be compared to a popular show, no? Who cares if people tune in and it’s different, at least they are tuning in. I would imagine HBO would love to have Downton Abbey-like ratings for a show running in the middle of the week, which isn’t their typical scheduling style.
AndrewVoyer: Oh, I see your confusion. The original comment simply said “linked.” Actual reviews, of which I have read many, tend to open with a line something like “If you like Downton Abbey, don’t expect Parade’s End to be more of the same, because it’s not.” And then depending on the reviewer, it continues by either praising or disparaging PE’s complexity.
It’s not literally that a PE review just has a hyperlink to something about DA, or vice-versa. It’s that reviewers are pointing out that PE is not a fourth season of DA, and that DA viewers should prepare accordingly. Lee is, I think, concerned that the statement “It’s not like Downton” is going to put viewers off watching something which is spectacular, just because “it’s not like Downton.”
I was going to watch Parade’s End, but now I’m not.
That’s funny…my daughters LOVE Avatar and recently asked me to watch it with them. They were a little down on Korra, by the way, but they’re still completely on board for another season.
Recently, they seem to really be getting a kick out of My Little Pony, but I’m thinking that’s not something for us…
It’s not meant for us, but it’s not something adults, male or female, are going to want to secretly pray for death watching, either. That was the original point behind “bronies” before they got carried away in the true spirit of the Internet (and more importantly, the mission statement of the series creator).
No, not recommended for Alan himself, but if his kid wants to watch it at least he’ll be reasonably entertained.
And yes, the Good Wife was terrific last week…
Hell yes. but poor Carey. How much can they dump on that guy lol
Glad to hear that you watched and enjoyed Avatar. I’ve been wondering for a while whether you were familiar with it as it has a very good reputation but I couldn’t recall ever hearing you mention it before.
I have great affection for the series myself. It has its flaws but overall the positives far outweigh the negatives. For a family show, particularly a family Nickolodeon show, it’s quality is just outstanding.
I would really like to hear your expanded thoughts on the series at some point.
There was also an announcement back in September that Donald Glover was developing a pilot for NBC. Though I haven’t heard anything about that recently.
As a producer, I believe. Not as an actor.
The reports I saw said it was a starring vehicle for him.
Justice League and its sister series Justice League: Unlimited. My kid and I really enjoyed it on DVD.
JL is just soooo good. Kids will love the action but adults can appreciate the depth of the plot.
I suggest watching certain episodes of Superman the animated series (though that entire series really nails Superman so it might worth watching it all) as there are a lot of threads that move from that series into JL.
My 6 year old and 8 year old boys both repeatedly watched Legend of Korra. They weren’t as obsessed with it as Avatar, but one of the elements that I really liked were the relatively strong women characters in the show, particularly Lin Beifong and Asami Sato. I don’t see why a 9 year old girl would have any problems with it.
There was one element that they might not have gotten fully and a 9 year old might have a lot of questions about, but it makes sense that it happens.
I would suggest Star Wars: The Clone Wars. That show blows the prequels out of the water.
Oh, I would love it, to hear more from you about kids entertainment. My whole family started to watch “Phineas & Ferb” after your raved about it some time ago on the podcast and we all love it so much. The thing with these kids show is, that they need to have a good translation for us here in Germany, because of the kids, with them the original is not an option.
But I would very much read something more about your opinion about some new kids entertainment, to get some good recommendations. “Avatar” is up next for us, the series is on DVD out here and your tipp put it up front on our watchlist.
yes yes please this! Something we can all watch together would be great.
Welcome back Alan!
Adventure Time is lots of fun, so that gets our vote.
Saw my kids watching Adventure Time on CN while we were staying in a hotel – thought it looked very silly, but they loved it.
Bought them the DVD as a treat, watched it with them, was hooked! Irreverent humour, surprising plot twists, fun and great characters.
Adventure Time is mathematical!
Love Adventure Time. I’m a total Adventure Time nut and would love to hear Alan’s thoughts on it.
Too add on: it’s sincere, funny, and has some surprisingly deep messages in many of the episodes.
Bravest Warriors is also fun and I hope it’ll be able to build a nice mythology like Adventure Time has.
Korra is good, but uneven. The teenage angst stuff was done poorly IMO.
Finn shouts:
[www.youtube.com]
You have heard correctly. Adventure Time and Gravity Falls are both outstanding for parents and kids; some stuff in AT may be a bit much for sensitive kids, but nothing egregious.
I think I saw somewhere recently that they’ll both be showing up on Netflix in the Spring, too.
I too highly recommend Adventure Time and Gravity Falls. Two of my favorite shows, period. I think Adventure Time is being added to Netflix next month, while Gravity Falls hasn’t finished its first season yet (though they re-air the episodes sometimes).
I haven’t seen Gravity Falls, but Adventure Time is a hoot, and also very, very weird.
Glad you guys liked the real Avatar (hee hee)! I think Korra would be fine for you both, too. The only thing I recommend you stay away from is “The Last Airbender” live-action film, which is feckin’ horrible in every respect (they even change the pronunciation of Aang’s name).
Good to have you back. The one thing of note in my weeks viewing beyond what you previewed or mentioned here was that HIMYM made a solid episode based on a chronology-bending storytelling contrivance. Won’t be joining the pantheon of great episodes, but it felt like classic S2-S3 writing, which for me was a first in several years. But then, we often reach polar opposite conclusions on this show, so you might completely detest it.
Star Wars: The Clone Wars!!! Clone Wars strikes a perfect balance of being highly entertaining for both kids and adults. It is my younger brother and I’s favorite show on TV right now. The animation continues to get more and more gorgeous with every episode, the action easily stands up to the movies and is sometimes better and it can be very funny at times. Every episode arc feels like a full fledged Star Wars movie. Star Wars: The Clone Wars adds so much more to the relationships in the prequels, making the ending of Episode III even more tragic. I honestly cannot reccomend this show enough. It may be a bit intense for your 9 year old at times, but I definitely think you would love it.
I’d be very interested in seeing you write some more about your thoughts on Avatar. It really was such a fantastic show (particularly the second season). Korra’s good as well, though the one season of it doesn’t quite match TLA at its best moments. It IS a bit more mature than TLA, but I personally don’t think it’s so much so that I wouldn’t let my child watch it.
PS: Whatever you do, don’t allow your daughter or yourself to watch the movie.
Another fantastic show is Transformers Prime. Will make you hate the movies all over again. You see how cool the Transformers can be when you remove the childish hormone humor and overtones of sexism and racism.
There’s also _The Mighty B!_ Amy Poehler voicing what is essentially an 8-year-old Leslie Knope–a civic-minded girl with a little too much enthusiasm and a little too much naivete. I can’t watch that show without thinking it’s a prequel to _Parks N Rec_.
I must admit to not having seen it for a long time, but have you ever seen ‘The Mysterious Cities of Gold’, which I used to love. My cousin has recently rewatched with his daughter (11) and said he still enjoyed it and you can get the whole series in a single box set (at least you can in the UK)
Gargoyles, Reboot, Young Hercules,
I watched Avatar the series with my daughter just as Legend of Kora started up. Kora wasn’t nearly as good as the original though as a huge fan of the original series the last episode was great for giving you goosebumps and making it worthwhile.
Some other series she watches are the aforementioned Adventure Time and Gravity Falls. My daughter also is really into Cardcaptors (an anime show but more for girls)
omg I have always wanted to read an Alan Sepinwall review of Avatar! I really hope this happens
The Americans renewal for another season is the best news I’ve heard today. It has fast become one of my favorite shows. Thanks for the good news.
Hey Alan,
My son is 13 now – here’s some of what we’ve enjoyed together and are currently rocking to:
Gravity Falls
Avengers Earth’s Mightiest Heroes
Samurai Jack
Dan Vs
Motorcity
Megas XLR
Randy Cunningham 9th Grade Ninja
Invader Zim
The Batman – way underrated Kids WB show
Batman Beyond
Reboot
Justice League, JL Unlimited
Storm Hawks
Scooby Doo Where Are You
What’s New Scooby Doo
Scooby Doo Mystery Incorporated
Slugterra
Ultimate Spider-Man
Jimmy Neutron
Rocky and Bullwinkle
Futurama
And from the realm of live action, the timeless and exceptionally brilliant Adventures Of Pete and Pete
Hope you like these shows and bonding over laughter and thrills as much as my son and I have,
Tom
I am stunned that that list of great shows is missing Star Wars: The Clone Wars. Add that to your list ASAP!
Try My Little Pony. Seriously. The new series is nothing like the old. Like Avatar, it’s one of those rare children’s animated series with a fanatical adult following.
I’d post actual recommendations, but I feel like Young Justice (which is about to disappear from the airwaves anyway) and Transformers Prime are right on the line of what’s appropriate for a nine-year-old, and I’m sure that Sym-Bionic Titan (which can only be found at 2 am on Saturday nights/Sunday mornings anyway) is across that line.
And there’s not much else from the last five years that I can recommend based on quality either, because I feel like the last half-decade animation is unacceptably weak outside of the the shows mentioned above and a couple others (Transformers Animated and GI Joe: Renegades, the latter of which isn’t even airing repeats anymore). I’ve tried Adventure Time, for example, and after spending a half-hour looking at it w/ a quirked eyebrow and a deepening frown, I decided not to come back.
Digging back toward my own childhood (I’m in my 20s now), there are more and more good shows that I’d recommend, but I’m uncertain about availability. Certainly, though, if you can find it, check out Samurai Jack if you haven’t already. Teen Titans is also worth a sampling, but it can get pretty weird at times (of both the silly and disturbing types), and despite being a fan, I have issues w/ the fact that way too many later shows copied the weakest parts of it.
Also, if you’re checking out the other DCAU shows (Batman:TAS, Superman:TAS, Batman Beyond, Justice League/JLU) make sure you try to find Static Shock, too. Although I’m not really sure about availability on that one, either.
Young Justice is such an amazing show and it kills me that its getting cancelled. Me and my little brother have been loving the double feature of Young Justice and Star Wars: The Clone Wars on Saturday mornings
I’d recommend Samurai Jack, if you haven’t seen it, Alan. That’s one of the best animated shows of recentish times.
Might I suggest Anime?
Rurouni Kenshin should be in the perfect age range.
[anidb.net]
For anime, I would highly suggest Space Brothers, which is available on Crunchy Roll, but that is more adult oriented in that it is a drama. It isn’t abjection able at all, but I think a young girl would be bored.
Kenshin or Inu Yasha would be good to watch with the whole family.
I agree with a lot of the cartoons listed above, and I would also add on Teen Titans. It was a kids show that definitely appealed to adults so that you can watch it with children no problem.
I’m very glad that you enjoyed Avatar. I re-watched it with a friend recently, and I’m always amazed by how good the writing and character development are in a show aimed at children.
As for Legend of Korra, it’s aimed at older audiences in the sense that the villains and the social issues that it deals with are more complex (and contemporary in the case of the issues). However, I wouldn’t say it’s any less appropriate for younger audiences than Avatar is.
I would strongly recommend watching the first season of Korra next. It’s a little more problematic in terms of pacing and character development than Avatar (especially in the finale), but I’m optimistic that those problems will be rectified in season 2 (which should start within the next few months).
Yes! Avatar would be an awesome show for summer reviews.
I think Korra would be fine, even if the last episode was pretty damn dark.
Spectacular Spider-Man, Wolverine and the X-Men, and Darkwing Duck are all great, while Batman: The Animated Series is straight up amazing.
Less action-y stuff would be “Gravity Falls” (with Linda Cardellini!) and “Hey Arnold!”
Legend of Korea was one of my top shows of last year. I haven’t seen all of Avatar, but found Korra to be instantly likable, while it took more time to get into Avatar. Also, I like Korra because it is not as childish as Avatar can be.
Lol Korra not Korea. Darn iPad autocorrect
Haven’t seen it myself, but a friend of mine has been watching Ben-10 with his daughter and highly recommends it.
I would recommend Kim Possible. My little sister and I both loved it (and there is 12 years between us) and my older brother enjoyed it too.
Wow, I can’t believe I forgot to list Kim Possible earlier. Thank you for kicking in the mad ninja mystic monkey power. We’ll always remember this show fondly in our house.
Yay Kim Possible! That was our last family cartoon before Avatar, since then thing have largely drifted into Mythbusters, Good Eats & Top Gear, because they grow up dammit. Although we all watched Korra once we heard about it.
The scene in last week’s New Girl where Nick, Schmidt, and Jess ran to their cars to race to the newly found parking spot had me crying so many tears from laughter that I had to pause the recording for a few minutes to compose myself.
You were missed, you magnificent son-of-a-bitch.
I’ve always thought the good animated stuff was the biggest gap in Alan and Dan’s coverage. Avatar is/was great, it’s a shame it’s taken him (you? I doubt Alan will read this, but it feels weird to talk about him in the third person on his own blog) until now to discover it. But better late than never, for sure.
Right now the three animated shows I’m watching are Legend of Korra (a step below the original, I think, but still really good), Gravity Falls (which is an absolute delight), and Young Justice, which despite a goofy name is really, really well written/produced.
I have a suggestion for you and your daughter. I’m an American living in Japan and my family loves the Japanese anime “One Piece.” It’s popular on the level of Harry Potter here and deservedly so. It’s far better than Avatar. The first 200 episodes or so (it’s an ongoing show currently at about 590 episodes!) are available dubbed in English (for free) streaming on [www.onepieceofficial.com].
For a 9 year old i would reccomend two life action series by cbbc: Sarah Jane adventures (a dr. who spin off) and Roman mystries.
I have no idea how available they are for streaming.
Tobias
Spectacular Spider-Man would be perfect, but it was cancelled half way.
The first two seasons of the original series of Ben 10, The Secret Saturdays, and Generator Rex may fit the bill, though it probably would be less appealing to a more mature audience than Avatar was. I do think there is still something in there for adults though.
Older series: Powerpuff Girls, Dexter’s Laboratory, Kim Possible?
I was a huge fan of the Disney Afternoon as a kid, but Tailspin in particular was amazing. It starred the characters from The Jungle Book and was set in the 1940’s. Great stories, great aerial action, and funny to boot.
My 6 and 9 year old kids loved Korra too- go ahead and watch it and then eagerly await the new season!
We watched all of Justice League as a family. It was fantastic. We are currently watching Young Justice as it airs, but it’s not nearly as good.
I was suprised to find that Dragons: Riders of Berk is somewhat serialized. I didn’t expect to enjoy it, but it quickly became one we watch as a family. It’s a notch above some of the other cartoons out there (although not in the same league as Avatar).
And I have to agree with everyone who has mentioned Gravity Falls. Love that show. Mostly because I love Kristen Schaal and Jason Ritter so damn much.
We enjoyed Ben 10 up until the latest incarnation. Ultimate Alien was easily our favorite of the Ben 10 series.