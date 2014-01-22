The 2014 Winter Olympics Are Taking A Page From ‘Saturday Night Live’ For Bathrooms

BBC reporter Steve Rosenberg Tweeted the above image yesterday of the toilets that he discovered while touring the facilities for the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi, Russia, and obviously a lot of people were like, “Whaaaaaaaaaaat? For reeeeeeeeeal?” After all, a lot of us aren’t too familiar with the idea of dual toilets, and that which does not make sense to us should be mocked until a proper level of shame has been established for anyone who thinks this is normal.
Actually, according to some, communal toilets are considered “normal” to people in certain parts of Russia, and I assume in many other parts of the world. It’s just strange to us snobs here in the U.S., because we’re used to our 24K gold thrones, and especially my recline-o-potty that has a refrigerator built into the side. For other people, though, the idea of communal toilets in Sochi is pretty ironic with Russia’s anti-gay laws and rampant homophobia, especially since just looking at that photo invokes memories of Saturday Night Live’s iconic “Love Toilet.”
Perfect opportunity for a dual upper decker.
I’m assuming it’s not just the U.S. that would find this weird, considering that the reporter is from the BBC. Also, what’s the stall situation here? Are these the only two toilets in the bathroom, or is it two per stall? I need answers!
I’m assuming there are two more behind the photographer, facing the two pictured, and a chair like a tennis ref’s, for the scorekeeper.
As long as you don’t engage in a dutch rudder with your stall mate it should be fine.
Imagine just locking eyes whilst both of you are doing the final push. Animals!
Do they also start at opposite ends of the toilet paper, like Lady and the Tramp?
No gayer than two-man luge.
Or the 3-Man Luge, aka Menage-A-Luge.
so if the stall door is closed do you knock and ask if a toilet is free?
i like absolutely nothing about this.
Sochi is the Charlie Brown of Olympics
If they’re gonna do this, they may as well fully commit & have the toilets facing one other.
I finally get Reagan’s “Mr. Gorbachev, tear down this wall!” comment.