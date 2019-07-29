New Era

New Era will drop a selection of new hats for pretty much any reason they can find when it comes to the NFL. Draft caps are a big deal, but when the season starts the look on NFL sidelines is totally different to the one NFL rookies wore on draft night. It’s a great way to increase the hat collection of the more eager of NFL fans out there, but with the NFL reaching the century mark the company is honoring each NFL team with retro caps for their annual sideline collection.

New Era announced a home and away version of all 32 teams on Monday, with the home version of the hats are modeled after the era the franchise came into the NFL. That’s why older teams like the Green Bay Packers and Chicago Bears look like woolen hats with extremely retro logos.

New Era

Some newer teams, meanwhile, have a distinctively 1960s look. Check out the woven rope along the base of the hat for a team like the Buffalo Bills, which joined the AFL at the start of that decade.