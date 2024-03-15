2024 NFL Mock Draft: What Order Will The Top QBs Come Off The Board?

The NFL Draft is just around the corner. In a little over a month, the NFL is going to head to Detroit for its three-day spectacle where the best talent in college football makes the jump to the league. As the dust is starting to settle after the start of the new league year on Wednesday, it becomes a little easier to project out where all of these players are going to go.

You’re going to lead a whole lot of mock drafts over the next few weeks, and today, we decided to throw our hat into the ring. Our only rule is that we’re not going to project trades for now, and to make this easier, we used the mock draft tool from the fine folks at Pro Football Network, which we cannot recommend enough. Bill took the odd picks, while Robby took the even picks. Now, let’s begin with the obvious…

1. Chicago Bears (from Carolina) — Caleb Williams, QB, USC

No reason to overcomplicate things. All signs point to the Bears taking Williams and hoping he can finally be their QB of the future. He needs to become a little more patient as a signal caller and seeing how he transitions to the NFL from Lincoln Riley’s high-flying offense that gave him a ton of freedom to play to his strengths will be interesting, but if he hits, he’ll be a star. Anyway, does anyone wanna trade for Justin Fields?

2. Washington Commanders — J.J. McCarthy, QB, Michigan

I’m not sold on Drake Maye and Jayden Daniels as stone-cold locks to go 2-3. J.J. McCarthy was always going to test well at the NFL Combine and was able to open some eyes as the main attraction in Indy since Williams, Maye, and Daniels all (bizarrely, in my view) took the entire event off. McCarthy is incredibly toolsy, with good movement skills and a very live arm, Michigan just didn’t particularly need him to do much en route to a national title. I don’t think he is anything close to a guaranteed thing at the NFL level and he made some questionable decisions at times, but so did all the QBs at the top of this year’s Draft. McCarthy does have some serious upside and figures to interview well throughout the process. There’s already been scuttle he’s moved past Daniels on some boards and I wouldn’t be shocked if he moved past Maye as well. On top of that, whether this should factor in to a team’s thought process or not, the Commanders didn’t really enjoy the UNC QB experience with Sam Howell, so I’m not sure they want to go to that well again with Maye.

3. New England Patriots — Drake Maye, QB, North Carolina

After the Mac Jones experiment came to an end with his trade to Jacksonville, New England has to try again under center. Maye has to reel in his gunslinger tendencies that can get him in a ton of trouble, but he might be the most natural thrower of the football in this class and he’s a good athlete. Jerod Mayo banking on him to be the face of his franchise is not a bad decision at all.

4. Arizona Cardinals — Marvin Harrison Jr., WR, Ohio State

This is the consensus pick at No. 4 for a reason. Marvin Harrison Jr. has been WR1 since the middle of the 2022 season and did nothing to dissuade teams from that point this year — even if Rome Odunze and Malik Nabers made strong cases as well. The Cardinals desperately need a true No. 1 for Kyler Murray to throw to and it’s hard to envision them going anywhere other than receiver with this pick if they keep it. It’s possible they could consider moving back in a deep receiver class if a team like Denver wants to ensure one of the top 4 QBs and puts a big offer on the table, but if they stay at 4 this should be the Buckeye star.

5. Los Angeles Chargers — Malik Nabers, WR, LSU

Nabers is just a flat-out monster. He’s an unbelievable route runner, attacks the ball when it’s in the air, and has a really reliable pair of hands on him. In the aftermath of the Keenan Allen trade to the Bears and Mike Williams getting cut, Justin Herbert needs a new favorite target. Nabers, the latest blue chip pass catcher from LSU, would be that guy from the jump.

6. New York Giants — Rome Odunze, WR, Washington

The Giants receiver room has been dreadful in recent years and it’s time to get Daniel Jones a real No. 1 to at least see what he looks like with that kind of option. Odunze is a stud and the way he fights for downfield 50/50 balls is something that could be particularly valuable playing with Jones. New York’s gotta figure out if Jones is the guy or not (I don’t think he is, but he’s gonna get one more year) and even if he’s not, the next guy is going to need a star receiver.

7. Tennessee Titans — Joe Alt, OT, Notre Dame

Tennessee’s quarterbacks got sacked a ton last year, and while time will tell if Will Levis is the QB of the future, he has no chance if they can’t protect him. Alt would help in a big way. No one is better at winning in the trenches in this class than the monstrous offensive lineman from Notre Dame. He’s the best combination of pass and run blocking in this class, he has a blue chip pedigree (his dad was an All-Pro offensive lineman), and he’d start right away in Tennessee.

8. Atlanta Falcons — Dallas Turner, EDGE, Alabama

The Falcons addressed their QB need with Kirk Cousins and then addressed their WR depth need with Rondale Moore. I think they still could be in play later in the draft for another pass catcher, but this has to be an EDGE and has to be Dallas Turner if he’s on the board. The Falcons were good on defense last year but still have a glaring need in terms of a guy that can get after the quarterback, as they haven’t had anyone hit double digit sacks in a Falcons uniform in a whole decade. Turner can do that (and more) and adding someone who can get pressures should make Raheem Morris very happy.

9. Chicago Bears — Jared Verse, EDGE, Florida State

Verse, who just keeps getting better, will be reinforcements along the Bears’ defensive line. The former Albany standout transferred to Florida State, where he was dominant off the edge thanks to his relentlessness and quick first step. In a division with Jordan Love, Jared Goff, and [SPOILER ALERT FOR TWO PICKS FROM NOW] a blue chip rookie QB, getting to the passer is of the highest priority, and Verse is going to do that a ton alongside Montez Sweat.

10. New York Jets — Olu Fashanu, OT, Penn State

If I were the Jets in this situation I would have to legitimately consider Jayden Daniels, given Aaron Rodgers is apparently mulling a VP run, but that should be sorted out by Draft night and if they’re going all-in for next year, they’ve got to get more offensive line help. While he has to get a little nastier as a run blocker, Fashanu is the best pass blocker in this class and his ceiling is the highest among the various offensive linemen in this class. No matter who is playing QB in New York, they can rest easy knowing their blind side will be taken care of when they drop back if Fashanu is in town.

11. Minnesota Vikings — Jayden Daniels, QB, LSU

Daniels falls a bit because we’re not projecting trades, but the reigning Heisman Trophy winner has a chance to be a blast in the NFL. He’s the most dangerous running QB to enter the league since Lamar Jackson, his speed and acceleration are rare, and his growth as a passer is real. His arm is simply good and not great, while he has this weird tendency to get blasted by defensive players in the open field. But his accuracy and ability to beat you with his brain make up for his flaws, and with Kirk Cousins gone, we’re positive Minnesota would love to bring him on board.

12. Denver Broncos — Bo Nix, QB, Oregon

I expect the Broncos to look at trading up, especially if someone like Daniels is slipping, but if they stay put and the top 4 QBs are off the board, I will be fascinated to see what they do. Bo Nix, rather hysterically for anyone that remembers his time at Auburn, feels like the safest QB to take in this Draft. That’s an insane sentence to write, but he was clinical last year for Oregon, making smart decisions and picking teams apart underneath and over the middle. I think that is what Sean Payton wants out of a quarterback more than anything (see: Brees, Drew) and I wouldn’t be shocked if the Broncos felt Nix could be the guy — especially without there being a lot of excitement for next year’s QB class at the moment.

13. Las Vegas Raiders — Terrion Arnold, CB, Alabama

Antonio Pierce sure seems like he wants to bring some nastiness and tenacity to Las Vegas’ defense, and with a need at corner, he’ll go out and get a real CB1. While Kool-Aid McKinstry entered this year as the Alabama corner everyone thought would be the first one off the board, Arnold was outstanding this year, as he’s an excellent man-to-man CB. He had five interceptions and 6.5 tackles for loss last year, and is really good at having his fingerprints all over a game.

14. New Orleans Saints — Taliese Fuaga, OT, Oregon State

Fuaga’s versatility is an asset, as he can play guard or either tackle spot in the NFL. The important thing: He will keep his quarterback upright and add some real nastiness as a run blocker, which might be his biggest asset. New Orleans just needs help in the trenches, and picking the best player available along the offensive line is the smart move. Fortunately for them, Fuaga is a big time talent who will make them better.

15. Indianapolis Colts — Brock Bowers, TE, Georgia

Brock Bowers is, for my money, a top-5 player in this Draft class but teams are wary of burning a high pick on a tight end at this point and the teams in the top 10 and beyond have other needs to fill. The Colts, meanwhile, could have some fun with a weapon like Bowers in Shane Steichen’s offense. Giving Anthony Richardson more options in the passing game is important, and getting one of the best receiving talents in the Draft at 15 would be a win, regardless of his position.

16. Seattle Seahawks — Troy Fautanu, OT, Washington

The Seahawks new offensive coordinator, Ryan Grubb, was the OC for the Huskies last year, so he brings in a familiar face with this pick. The Seahawks have a very good running back in Kenneth Walker but need some help on their offensive line to really get rolling again on the ground. Some think Fautanu will have to bump inside at the NFL level, but I think he can pretty much play anywhere. His movement skills are fantastic and even if he’s a tad smaller than the prototypical tackle, I think he’s talented enough to hold up on the outside if needed, but in Seattle, he probably starts out at guard as that’s the biggest area of need.

17. Jacksonville Jaguars — Byron Murphy, DT, Texas

The Jags can shore up the middle of their defense with Murphy, a wrecking ball of a defensive tackle. While he’s hardly a Vita Vea-type at the heart of a defense, Murphy plays with tremendous energy and flies off of the line of scrimmage, while his twitchiness is a problem for IOL in pass protection. He’d be part of a really dangerous defensive front alongside Josh Allen and Travon Walker.

18. Cincinnati Bengals — JC Latham, OT, Alabama

The Bengals need to protect Joe Burrow and also need to be able to run the ball better. How do you do that? You go get a JC Latham in the middle of this Draft. The Alabama tackle is a mammoth of a man (6’6, 346 pounds) and will drive defenders off the ball in the running game. In pass pro, there’s some things he can clean up like over-setting outside, but he’s powerful enough a hand striker to neutralize the rush and could help anchor the right side of Cincy’s line.

19. Los Angeles Rams — Quinyon Mitchell, CB, Toledo

Los Angeles gets a potential standout cornerback to fill the hole left by Jalen Ramsey’s trade to the Miami Dolphins last year. Mitchell ran a 4.33 at six feet tall at the Combine, which came on the heels of a very strong showing at the Senior Bowl, which came on the heels of back-to-back All-American honors despite going to a MAC school. Don’t be stunned if he’s the first corner off the board, but for the purposes of our mock, the Rams will be happy he isn’t.

20. Pittsburgh Steelers — Brian Thomas Jr., WR, LSU

Diontae Johnson getting traded means the Steelers need some help in their receiving corps alongside George Pickens. While Malik Nabers rightfully gets the hype coming out of LSU this year, Brian Thomas Jr. is a burner (4.33 in the 40) with good size (6’3, 209 pounds) and with Russell Wilson coming to town, the more downfield threats you have the better as that’s still the strength of Wilson’s game. I’ll admit I’m not 100 percent sold on Thomas in Arthur Smith’s offense, but I’ll still roll with the talent and tools on this one.

21. Miami Dolphins — Laiatu Latu, EDGE, UCLA

With both Andrew Van Ginkel and Christian Wilkins leaving in free agency, getting some reinforcements in the front seven is incredibly important for Miami. Fortunately for them, Latu falls, which is a huge win for them. He’s a gigantic (6’5, 259 pounds) and productive edge rusher — in two years at UCLA, he recorded 23.5 sacks, 34 tackles for loss, five forced fumbles, and two interceptions. As long as his medicals come back clean, he’s going to be a star.

22. Philadelphia Eagles — Jackson Powers-Johnson, IOL, Oregon

The Eagles need a center and, would you look at that, the best center in the Draft is sitting right there at 22. This isn’t even really a reach for fit, as Powers-Johnson is a top-25 or 30 guy on most Big Boards. He was at the helm of one of the nation’s best OL groups at Oregon and I think he could quickly get up to speed in Philly working with the great Jeff Stoutland. The Eagles want to run the ball even more this year after signing Saquon Barkley and Powers-Johnson has the power and movement skills as a puller to come in and help that front clear the way for Saquon and Jalen Hurts.

23. Houston Texans (from Cleveland) — Jer’Zhan Newton, DT, Illinois

Sheldon Rankins is gone, so the Texans need to add some beef along the defensive line. Newton fits that bill, as he was the lynchpin of the Illini defense and constantly made interior offensive linemen in the Big Ten look horrible. He knows how to play, and while he’s not a mountain of a man, he’s a physical, quick, and instinctive player at defensive tackle.

(Ed. note: This mock was completed before the Texans and the Vikings agreed to a trade to send this pick to Minnesota. The full details of the trade can be found here.)

24. Dallas Cowboys — Amarius Mims, OT, Georgia

If they’re not bringing back Tyron Smith, the Cowboys have a need at tackle and while there’s some rawness to him, Mims has a chance to be an absolute beast at the next level. He is a giant, even for an offensive tackle, at 6’8, 340 pounds with 11 1/8 inch hands (which is insane). Those big ol’ mitts come in handy on the outside and while he didn’t get a ton of reps at Georgia due to injuries and star talent ahead of him on the roster early in his career, he was really good when he was on the field. He could end up being a steal at 24, and this deep into the Draft I think the upside is worth any risk to find your left tackle of the future.

25. Green Bay Packers — Nate Wiggins, CB, Clemson

Cooper DeJean is a popular pick here, but I’m going to make the case for Wiggins, who is a taller player with long arms who can absolutely fly — he ran a 4.28 second 40-yard dash at 6’1. He needs to fill out a bit (he’s only 173 pounds) and his run support is a question, but for a Packers defense that needs help in the back seven, he’s a high ceiling option with good instincts who can line up across from Jaire Alexander.

26. Tampa Bay Buccaneers — Chop Robinson, EDGE, Penn State