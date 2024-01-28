WWE went down to St. Petersburg on Saturday night for the Royal Rumble, and to kick things off, 30 women entered the ring to determine who will main event WrestleMania this year. And after entering third and eliminating seven other competitors, Bayley was able to get the job done and win the match for the first time in her decorated career.

Natalya and a returning Naomi kicked things off, with the latter’s return being the first big surprise of the night — Saturday marked the first time that Naomi, who had been competing in TNA, stepped into a WWE ring since May of 2022.

As the ring started to fill up, one of the biggest surprises of the night came in the number five spot, as Jordynne Grace, the reigning TNA Knockouts World Champion, entered the Rumble. While in the ring, she shared an embrace with Naomi, who she beat to win the title earlier this month.

The next surprise entrant looked like it was going to come at No. 24, when Valhalla started to make her way down to the ring. And then, R-Truth’s music hit, and he entered the Rumble and got thrown out by Nia Jax. After getting told by Adam Pierce that Truth was in the wrong Rumble, Valhalla then entered and was immediately tossed by Jax.

R-Truth just entered the ring during the Women's #RoyalRumble Match! 😂 And ANTLERS! pic.twitter.com/ME9enOoWf0 — WWE (@WWE) January 28, 2024

At 28, WWE fans got to see the highly-anticipated debut of Jade Cargill, who made the jump from AEW in October but never stepped in the ring. She immediately went face-to-face with Jax in the center of the ring, picked her up, slammed her to the mat, picked her up again, and threw her out of the match.

The final three competitors ended up being Bayley, Cargill, and Liv Morgan. All three made their way out onto the apron and traded blows, and ultimately, despite losing her Damage CTRL stablemates earlier in the match, Bayley was able to take advantage of Morgan eliminating Cargill by tossing her to the floor and earning herself a title shot at WrestleMania following a Women’s Royal Rumble record 63:03 in the ring.

BAYLEY WINS THE ROYAL RUMBLE YESSSS DMG CTRL ON TOP LETS GOOO#RoyalRumble pic.twitter.com/1hMWq3UOtz — s e t h (@futurafreesky) January 28, 2024

BAYLEY IS GOING TO WRESTLEMANIA! Congratulations to 2024 Women's #RoyalRumble Match Winner @itsBayleyWWE! You EARNED it!!! pic.twitter.com/fhPuX2he7K — WWE (@WWE) January 28, 2024

Bayley’s seven eliminations were second only to Jax, who eliminated a match-high eight other competitors.

Order Entered

Natalya Naomi Bayley Candice LeRae Jordynne Grace Indi Hartwell Asuka Ivy Nile Katana Chance Bianca Belair Kairi Sane Tegan Nox Kayden Carter Chelsea Green Piper Niven Xia Li Zelina Vega Maxxine Dupri Nia Jax Shotzi Becky Lynch Alba Fyre Shayna Baszler Valhalla Michin Zoey Stark Roxanne Perez Jade Cargill Tiffany Stratton Liv Morgan

Order Eliminated