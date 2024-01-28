bayley
Here Are The Full Results And Surprise Entrants For The 2024 Women’s Royal Rumble

WWE went down to St. Petersburg on Saturday night for the Royal Rumble, and to kick things off, 30 women entered the ring to determine who will main event WrestleMania this year. And after entering third and eliminating seven other competitors, Bayley was able to get the job done and win the match for the first time in her decorated career.

Natalya and a returning Naomi kicked things off, with the latter’s return being the first big surprise of the night — Saturday marked the first time that Naomi, who had been competing in TNA, stepped into a WWE ring since May of 2022.

As the ring started to fill up, one of the biggest surprises of the night came in the number five spot, as Jordynne Grace, the reigning TNA Knockouts World Champion, entered the Rumble. While in the ring, she shared an embrace with Naomi, who she beat to win the title earlier this month.

The next surprise entrant looked like it was going to come at No. 24, when Valhalla started to make her way down to the ring. And then, R-Truth’s music hit, and he entered the Rumble and got thrown out by Nia Jax. After getting told by Adam Pierce that Truth was in the wrong Rumble, Valhalla then entered and was immediately tossed by Jax.

At 28, WWE fans got to see the highly-anticipated debut of Jade Cargill, who made the jump from AEW in October but never stepped in the ring. She immediately went face-to-face with Jax in the center of the ring, picked her up, slammed her to the mat, picked her up again, and threw her out of the match.

The final three competitors ended up being Bayley, Cargill, and Liv Morgan. All three made their way out onto the apron and traded blows, and ultimately, despite losing her Damage CTRL stablemates earlier in the match, Bayley was able to take advantage of Morgan eliminating Cargill by tossing her to the floor and earning herself a title shot at WrestleMania following a Women’s Royal Rumble record 63:03 in the ring.

Bayley’s seven eliminations were second only to Jax, who eliminated a match-high eight other competitors.

Order Entered

  1. Natalya
  2. Naomi
  3. Bayley
  4. Candice LeRae
  5. Jordynne Grace
  6. Indi Hartwell
  7. Asuka
  8. Ivy Nile
  9. Katana Chance
  10. Bianca Belair
  11. Kairi Sane
  12. Tegan Nox
  13. Kayden Carter
  14. Chelsea Green
  15. Piper Niven
  16. Xia Li
  17. Zelina Vega
  18. Maxxine Dupri
  19. Nia Jax
  20. Shotzi
  21. Becky Lynch
  22. Alba Fyre
  23. Shayna Baszler
  24. Valhalla
  25. Michin
  26. Zoey Stark
  27. Roxanne Perez
  28. Jade Cargill
  29. Tiffany Stratton
  30. Liv Morgan

Order Eliminated

  1. Indi Hartwell
  2. Candice LeRae
  3. Natalya
  4. Tegan Nox
  5. Kairi Sane
  6. Asuka
  7. Jordynne Grace
  8. Kayden Carter
  9. Xia Li
  10. Ivy Nile
  11. Maxxine Dupri
  12. Piper Niven
  13. Katana Chance
  14. Chelsea Green
  15. Valhalla
  16. Alba Fyre
  17. Zelina Vega
  18. Shayna Baszler
  19. Michin
  20. Shotzi
  21. Nia Jax
  22. Zoey Stark
  23. Roxanne Perez
  24. Becky Lynch
  25. Naomi
  26. Tiffany Stratton
  27. Bianca Belair
  28. Jade Cargill
  29. Liv Morgan
