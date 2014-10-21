A Bears Tailgate Party Got Violent And One Fan Ended Up In The Hospital

Before things got ugly for the Bears inside Soldier Field, it was already ugly outside the stadium as a 57-year-old fan was beaten up at a tailgate party in the parking lot shortly before 11am CT.

The man was discovered “incapacitated” near his SUV with blunt trauma to the head and face. The victim appeared to be “heavily intoxicated” and was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where he was listed in critical condition, according to a police report.

No one is in custody as of Tuesday morning.

This is yet another example that strengthens my theory that nothing good happens before 11am.

[Chicago Sun-Times]

