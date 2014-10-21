A Bears Tailgate Party Got Violent And One Fan Ended Up In The Hospital

Before things got ugly for the Bears inside Soldier Field, it was already ugly outside the stadium as a 57-year-old fan was beaten up at a tailgate party in the parking lot shortly before 11am CT.
The man was discovered “incapacitated” near his SUV with blunt trauma to the head and face. The victim appeared to be “heavily intoxicated” and was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where he was listed in critical condition, according to a police report.
No one is in custody as of Tuesday morning.
This is yet another example that strengthens my theory that nothing good happens before 11am.
Um, when you have dedicated “Tailgate Response Unit” ambulances, you might need to tone down the tailgate.
Don’t let outward appearances fool you. Open those back doors and there’s a guy in there selling brats and beer.
Keep it up, stupid tailgaters. Wanna know what other countries are doing to combat this stupid shit? They ban beer, despite many of them being sponsored by beer .
Let me guess. He was wearing a Cutler jersey, and the suspect was wearing a Marshall jersey?
I was at the game, and during halftime a drunk Bears fan was trying to fight some random Dolphins fan in the bathroom because the Bears were losing. Everyone just kind of stood there awkwardly until it fizzled out and the drunk guy’s friends dragged him out of there.
A few years ago I went to a Bears/Panthers game and a Bears dad started brawling with another Bears fan in the 400 section a few rows behind me because the other guy was swearing too much around his kids. So he chose to fight in front of his kids instead, causing them all to get ejected. Nice.
About eight years ago, I went to the Bears/Dolphins game during the Bears’ Superbowl run season, and a Fins fan spilled about half a gulp of beer on an angry Bears fan (several rows in front of me) which spurred a sloppy fight and a couple ejections.
Then when I was a kid, my dad took me to a Bears/Redskins game, and I saw a Bears fan get into a fight with another Bears fan because he wouldn’t sit down. I was only like 8 and was very confused as to why these two grown men were doing this. More ejections.
I’ve only been to four Bears games in my life, but they’ve all showcased a Bears fan being an angry asshole because they’re frustrated and their team usually sucks.