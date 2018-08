Things you should catch a foul ball with, ranked:

1) A glove

2) Your hand

3) A marsupial pouch

4) A hat

5) A cup

19) A large open surgical wound

35) Your balls

99) Your face

This Braves fan went with #99. He’s not the smartest fan, obviously.

And here’s the obligatory remix with Homer Simpson.

[Next Impulse Sports]