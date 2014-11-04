A College Football Team Pulled Off The Immaculate Reception

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

On December 23rd, 1972 the Pittsburgh Steelers completed the Immaculate Reception, one, if not thee most famous play in NFL history. Forty-two years later, tiny Hanover college in Indiana tried to one-up them—and boy did they come close.

Quarterback Tanner Parker threw into double coverage only to have the ball deflect off a defender’s heel into the arms of Ricky Windell, who then waltzed into the end zone for a 70-yard touchdown.

Sure, it was Hanover’s first win of the year and it wasn’t in the playoffs but shut up guys, just enjoy the play.