A College Football Team Pulled Off The Immaculate Reception

#College Football #Viral Videos
11.04.14 4 years ago 3 Comments

On December 23rd, 1972 the Pittsburgh Steelers completed the Immaculate Reception, one, if not thee most famous play in NFL history. Forty-two years later, tiny Hanover college in Indiana tried to one-up them—and boy did they come close.

Quarterback Tanner Parker threw into double coverage only to have the ball deflect off a defender’s heel into the arms of Ricky Windell, who then waltzed into the end zone for a 70-yard touchdown.

Sure, it was Hanover’s first win of the year and it wasn’t in the playoffs but shut up guys, just enjoy the play.

TOPICS#College Football#Viral Videos
TAGSCOLLEGE FOOTBALLHanover collegeImmaculate ReceptionPITTSBURGH STEELERSViral Videos

