A Minor League Team Wants Fans To Tweet Their Hot Dogs For Anthony Weiner

Oh how Minor League Baseball loves courting controversy with the most salacious of promotional events. If they’re not trying to host gun raffles to give away pistols and rifles while celebrating America’s independence or making fun of Manti Te’o’s imaginary girlfriend, they’re dipping into today’s hot political topics to really stay on the cusp of relevant news. In this case, the Double-A Richmond Flying Squirrels will host “Salute to Scandal Night” this Thursday, and it’s all about New York City mayoral candidate Anthony Weiner and his love for showing his dong to random women on the Internet.

For just $1, Flying Squirrels fans can get themselves a delicious hot dog to enjoy while watching the team’s rising stars like Joe Thatguy and Felix Baseball, but it’s what they’re being encouraged to do with those dogs that could net the fans some fun prizes.

Scandal night is meant to be a fun, tongue in cheek night and what hotter of a scandal right now than Anthony Weiner,” said Flying Squirrels Vice President and COO Todd “Parney” Parnell. “His scandal just couldn’t have come at a better time in regards to the Flying Squirrels promotional calendar.” Fans in attendance will be invited that night to tweet pictures enjoying their $1 hot dogs to @GoSquirrels for the chance to win prizes. Other select fans will be invited to participate in contests between innings that pay tribute to certain celebrities who have been in the spotlight for their scandals. Some examples include the “Brett Favre Football Throw” and the “Tiger Woods Closest to the Pin Challenge”. To end the night with a bang, the Flying Squirrels will have a postgame fireworks extravaganza courtesy of Coventry Health Care and Your Local Ford Dealers. (Via MiLB)

As long as the Squirrels stay away from the “Ben Roethlisberger Bathroom Experience” I think this promotion is a pretty fun idea. And since I won’t be able to make the game on Thursday, I’m just going to keep Tweeting these GIFs at the Squirrels to see if I can win a prize…