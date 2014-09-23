A Longtime Minor Leaguer Got His First MLB Hit After 13 Years And His Father Broke Down In Tears

The life of a career minor league baseball player’s not easy. In fact for many it’s downright uncomfortable. Guilder Rodriguez, 31, has spent 13 seasons in the minor leagues, shuffling between the Milwaukee Brewers and Texas Rangers farm system. Last night Rodriguez got his first MLB hit, a single over the head of Houston shortstop Jonathan Villar. What makes this story even better is Rodriguez’s father, who was in the stands watching him play for the first time since 2004.
“This is one of the best moments of my life,” said Rodriguez, who ended an 0-for-6 spell. “My first big league hit, my first RBI, my father in the stands, my wife. This is my second-best moment, after my two daughters were born.”
“I think the only way to describe it is special,” interim manager Tim Bogar said. “When he got his first hit, it was hard not to cry looking at his dad. It was pretty special. He got a chance to do it in front of his dad. And the second hit that gave us the lead is kind of storybook for us.”
Such a nice story
All those years, grinding it out
Finally paid off
Man, you slug it out for that long you know, at some point along the way, there had to have been internal conversations, and probably conversations with his family, about whether or not to hang up the cleats and move on to something else. Good on this guy for riding it out. Hopefully he’ll be able to stick with the big league team next season.
Just looked up some info: “Many minor leaguers earn below the poverty line.” OUCH!
As a new father it really doesn’t take much to get me to cry. Glad to see this kept up the trend.
Fun Fact: That’s the most MLB I’ve watched this entire season.
No one on this thread is doing it but some people will inevitable say “He’s a major league baseball player big deal, I feel so good for him that he’s making millions of dollar” or whatever, but the fact is that is never ever the case as Any pointed out, for minor league guys, especially one’s that aren’t top prospects.
This is a lifelong dream coming true, so good for him and fuck people hating on it.
This is a real life version of this. You know the scene:
[www.youtube.com]
Now I have to call my dad.