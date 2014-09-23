A Longtime Minor Leaguer Got His First MLB Hit After 13 Years And His Father Broke Down In Tears

The life of a career minor league baseball player’s not easy. In fact for many it’s downright uncomfortable. Guilder Rodriguez, 31, has spent 13 seasons in the minor leagues, shuffling between the Milwaukee Brewers and Texas Rangers farm system. Last night Rodriguez got his first MLB hit, a single over the head of Houston shortstop Jonathan Villar. What makes this story even better is Rodriguez’s father, who was in the stands watching him play for the first time since 2004.

All the feels.

“This is one of the best moments of my life,” said Rodriguez, who ended an 0-for-6 spell. “My first big league hit, my first RBI, my father in the stands, my wife. This is my second-best moment, after my two daughters were born.”

“I think the only way to describe it is special,” interim manager Tim Bogar said. “When he got his first hit, it was hard not to cry looking at his dad. It was pretty special. He got a chance to do it in front of his dad. And the second hit that gave us the lead is kind of storybook for us.”