Getty Image

The AAF suspended all football operations prior to the completion of its first season in a stunning decision that indicated financial woes for the league had not been fixed in total by the investment of $250 million from Carolina Hurricanes owner Tom Dundon.

Dundon decided to shut down the league a month ago after not getting his wish of a promise of more investment from the NFL to make the AAF a true development league. In the weeks since, lawsuits have been filed against the league by former players and the ugly truth about the league’s financial problems have come to light.

On Wednesday, the league filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy, officially ending the short run the league had and the filing indicates just how bad things had gotten for the AAF.