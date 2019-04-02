Getty Image

The Alliance of American Football will apparently meet the same fate as so many spring football leagues have, ending before the conclusion of the first season.

On Tuesday, multiple outlets reported the league would suspend all football operations later in the day, with the expectation that the league will fold not too long after. Tom Dundon, the owner of the Carolina Hurricanes who invested $250 million earlier this year to become the primary owner of the league, made the decision and will lose a significant amount of his investment in the process.