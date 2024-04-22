Aaron Boone Got Ejected Because A Fan Yelled At The Umpire

Yankees manager Aaron Boone has a reputation for running hot with umpires and getting himself ejected for using some colorful language to express his displeasure with calls. As such, he’s not one to get the benefit of the doubt from many home plate umps, but on Monday, Boone got ejected two batters into a game against the A’s when he didn’t even say anything.

After voicing his displeasure with home plate ump Hunter Wendelstedt, he got warned not to say another word. The camera lingered on Boone, who calmly took the warning and stayed quiet before Wendlestedt turned and informed him he was gone, causing the Yankees manager to rightfully lose his mind.

"I don't care who said it. You're gone!" Not usually how that works but at least we got an awesome hot mic situation out of this Aaron Boone ejection pic.twitter.com/EX2xUsjtKA — Talkin' Yanks (@TalkinYanks) April 22, 2024

Boone and another coach point to behind the dugout to plead their case that it was a fan, not Boone, who yelled at the umpire the second time. Wendelstedt didn’t care to hear out Boone, who finally had a legitimate gripe about a wrongful ejection.

YES Network showed a replay from a camera with a wider view on the dugout that showed the fan in the blue a row behind Boone was the one that yelled at the ump, who then tossed the Yankees skipper.

Another angle of the ejection 👀 pic.twitter.com/eIGP2M0zrf — YES Network (@YESNetwork) April 22, 2024

It is truly an incredible moment, as the Yankees will play the rest of the game without Boone in the dugout because a guy in the first row yelled at the ump.