aaron donald
Getty Image
Sports

Aaron Donald Announced His Retirement From The NFL

No matter how you slice it, Aaron Donald is one of the greatest defensive players in NFL history. Now, the clock will start on his inevitable Hall of Fame induction, as the Los Angeles Rams legend announced his retirement on Friday afternoon in a statement and a video posted to his Twitter account.

The Rams posted about his retirement as well with a graphic that sums things up pretty nicely.

There is no question that Donald is an all-time great and on the short list for the greatest defensive linemen to ever live. The No. 13 pick in the 2014 NFL Draft out of Pitt, Donald spent the entirety of his professional career with the Rams — first in St. Louis, then in Los Angeles — and put together a resume that few, if any, can match. He was named the NFL’s Defensive Player of the Year on three occasions and earned All-Pro first-team honors eight times in 10 years. In 2021, Donald was the lynchpin of the Los Angeles defense as the team went on to win the second Super Bowl in franchise history.

In all, Donald will retire with 111 sacks and 176 tackles for loss in 10 years. Donald has flirted with retirement in the past, but now, it’s official, and the clock will start counting down on when — not if — he’ll be enshrined in Canton.

Listen To This
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New R&B Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Uproxx authors
×