Aaron Rodgers is one of several quarterbacks who went into this offseason with an unclear future. The 39-year-old signal caller could retire, or he could try to return to the Green Bay Packers for a 19th season, or he could look at one of the numerous teams around the NFL that believe they’re an upgrade under center away from making a run.

In an effort to figure out what he wants to do next, Rodgers announced that he is going into a darkness retreat, telling Pat McAfee that his plan was to spend four nights inside and come out with “a better sense of where I’m at in my life.” As for what, exactly, a darkness retreat is, Xuan Thai of ESPN spoke to Scott Berman of Sky Cave Retreats, the spot in Oregon where Rodgers unplugged for a while.

Berman said the room in which Rodgers spent his time is a partially underground, Hobbit-like structure with 300 square feet of space, devoid of light, with a queen bed, a bathroom and a meditation-like mat on the floor. It is fully powered, so at any point, the lights can be turned on from inside the room.

Rodgers has emerged from the retreat, although there is no word on what decision he’s made about his future.