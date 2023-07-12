The New York Jets have been one of the busiest teams in the NFL this offseason, and now, football fans are going to get an all-access look at how they plan on turning that hype into success. According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, the league and NFL Films have selected the Jets as the team that will appear on Hard Knocks this season, marking the first time since 2010 that the team will be featured on the HBO show.

As Schefter noted, the league’s rules about who could appear on Hard Knocks meant that only the Jets, Chicago Bears, New Orleans Saints, and Washington Commanders are eligible to be on the show. It’s unsurprisingly that the Jets would pique the interest in all the various decision-makers here on the heels of an offseason in which the team made a high-profile trade to acquire Aaron Rodgers from the Green Bay Packers. Beyond that, New York has put together an extremely Rodgers-friendly team, as it decided to make former Packers offensive coordinator and recently-fired Denver Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett its OC, while it went out and acquired a trio of former Packers in Adrian Amos, Randall Cobb, and Allen Lazard.

The Jets are coming off of a 7-10 campaign, and are in the midst of a lengthy postseason drought — the team has not made it to the playoffs since 2010. Despite their acquisition of Rodgers, New York still faces a stiff test to break that drought this year, as the AFC East features a pair of other teams in the Buffalo Bills and the Miami Dolphins with legitimate aspirations of making the playoffs this year.