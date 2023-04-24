Aaron Rodgers Is Finally Headed To The Jets In A Blockbuster Trade

The New York Jets were linked to just about every big name quarterback on the market this offseason, and the case can be made that they went out and acquired the biggest name of them all. After weeks of negotiations between the various sides, New York has reportedly landed Aaron Rodgers, whose time with the Green Bay Packers will officially come to an end.

It took a few times of negotiations stalling out and restarting, but the two teams have finally agreed to a trade that sees them swap first rounders this year, with Green Bay getting a second this year and a 2024 second that becomes a first of Rodgers plays 65 percent of the season for the Jets this year.

Trade compensation, per sources: Jets get:

🏈Aaron Rodgers, pick No. 15, a 2023 5th-rd pick (No. 170). Packers get:

🏈Pick No. 13, a 2023 2nd-rd pick (No. 42), a 6th-rd pick (No. 207), a conditional 2024 2nd-rd pick that becomes a 1st if Rodgers plays 65 percent of the plays. pic.twitter.com/Q2vUMfyZGH — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 24, 2023

New York showed flashes of being one of the more promising young teams in the NFL last season, but often found itself handcuffed by subpar quarterback play. Four separate players — Joe Flacco, Chris Streveler, Mike White, and Zach Wilson — all started at least one game under center, with Wilson’s time, in particular, leading to plenty of scrutiny. The former No. 2 overall pick struggled with injuries, but also got benched and was not expected to return as the Jets’ starting signal caller in 2023.

With the need for a new QB, the Jets saw themselves linked to names like Derek Carr in the free agent market. But eventually, it became obvious that New York wanted to acquire Rodgers, the 39-year-old who has exclusively played his professional football in a Packers uniform. The 4-time NFL Most Valuable Player made clear that he was not sure if he’d return to Green Bay, seek greener pastures, or retire, although it was eventually reported that a 19th season with the Packers was unlikely.

Now that Rodgers is heading to New York, the expectation is that Green Bay will turn things over to Jordan Love, the No. 26 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft who has backed up Rodgers in each of the last three seasons.