ABC Interrupted Kate Upton On ‘Live With Kelly And Michael’ For Breaking News And People Weren’t Happy

Kelly Ripa is on vacation this week so Live With Kelly and Michael scrambled to find women capable of making moms (and bloggers at home) laugh at crappy jokes. Today’s guest host was Sports Illustrated swimsuit model Kate Upton. You may have heard of her.

During the show’s opening monologue, while Michael told a riveting story about Kate Upton in a robe, ABC cutaway to breaking news. The U.S. had just launched airstrikes in Iraq against Islamic militant group, ISIS. Important news no doubt, and certainly worthy of interrupting Michael Strahan’s boring story about a half-naked Kate Upton and wait, what’s that? People were angry? You don’t say.

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

"US air strikes" just interrupted my Kelly & Michael's show w/ Kate Upton — k a y y (@eelyak17) August 8, 2014

WHAT THE FUCK YOU DONT INTERUPT KATE UPTON FOR A NEWS SPECIAL REPORT — kristiana bredhoff (@kristianaaaaaa_) August 8, 2014

@t_pointe also upset because the news broke in the middle of Kate Upton cohosting Kelly and Michael so — Nikki Rowland (@nikki_rowland) August 8, 2014

They just took Kate Upton off my tv to tell me what Obama is doing….. @ThanksObamaUSA — Thomas Monza (@ThomasMonza13) August 8, 2014

Kate Upton filling in for Kelly Ripa. CUT TO: News of Air Strike in Iraq. CUT BACK TO: Kate Upton, mid-laugh. Weird country we got here. — Matt Jordan (@ItsMattJordan) August 8, 2014

The interruption lasted less than three minutes. We never learned what happened to Kate Upton’s robe or her dress or what happens underneath that dress and how did that get here?