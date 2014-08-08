ABC Interrupted Kate Upton On ‘Live With Kelly And Michael’ For Breaking News And People Weren’t Happy

Kelly Ripa is on vacation this week so Live With Kelly and Michael scrambled to find women capable of making moms (and bloggers at home) laugh at crappy jokes. Today’s guest host was Sports Illustrated swimsuit model Kate Upton. You may have heard of her.
During the show’s opening monologue, while Michael told a riveting story about Kate Upton in a robe, ABC cutaway to breaking news. The U.S. had just launched airstrikes in Iraq against Islamic militant group, ISIS. Important news no doubt, and certainly worthy of interrupting Michael Strahan’s boring story about a half-naked Kate Upton and wait, what’s that? People were angry? You don’t say.
"US air strikes" just interrupted my Kelly & Michael's show w/ Kate Upton
WHAT THE FUCK YOU DONT INTERUPT KATE UPTON FOR A NEWS SPECIAL REPORT
@t_pointe also upset because the news broke in the middle of Kate Upton cohosting Kelly and Michael so
They just took Kate Upton off my tv to tell me what Obama is doing….. @ThanksObamaUSA
Kate Upton filling in for Kelly Ripa. CUT TO: News of Air Strike in Iraq. CUT BACK TO: Kate Upton, mid-laugh. Weird country we got here.
The interruption lasted less than three minutes. We never learned what happened to Kate Upton’s robe or her dress or what happens underneath that dress and how did that get here?
I would never watch Live with Kelly and Michael but I could look at that Kate Does the Cat Daddy gif for hours. It’s…hypnotic.
You got that right!
We bomb people all the time. Kate is live on the TV for a precious little amount of time. The choice is easy. Priorities, people!!!
Good point. Besides, when the government is out tapping phones and searching the internet looking for terrorists to arrest— or when the government is targeting it’s political enemies using various government agencies, that’s a private matter….none of our forking business. We should mind our own business and let the government mind it’s own business. ABC/NBC should be FINED FINED FINED for reaking into a spectacular TV show like Kelly and Mofo to release secrets like we’re bombing someone.
“Upton and at them” — Obama, before launching the airstrikes.
I laughed way too hard at that
I see they got the honest trailers guy to do the voice over for the ABC special news report ‘CRISIS….IN….IRAQ! COMING NEXT……BEWBS!’
Our local NBC affiliate re-airs Live with Kelly & Michael at 10 o’clock, so my DVR just may have caught those missing three minutes … I’ll report back on any vital information when I get home from work.
Thanks for the reminder. It’s on right now!
WEST COAST!
Oh no ABC – You don’t want to piss off Obama’s supporters. Hopefully you blamed this on the do nothing Republican congress or the actions had to be taken because of George Bush.
I was distracted. I am ashamed, though.
How dare they interrupt a black man making time with a white chick!
Racist ABC!
And, we wonder how BHO got elected twice and why we’re diving headlong into tyranny?
You are exactly correct. These clueless people who care more about a swimsuit model than the fact that the world is blowing up before our eyes should not be allowed to vote.
Pfft, whatever ABC. I can jack off to bombing another country just as easily as I can to Straha….I MEAN KATE UPTONS JUGS.
…and all the children are upset!!!
Hey…she told us she had a dress underneath…titalating factor gone! (no pun intended) …cut to the news!
Nice Drudge link. That should boost traffic one thousandfold.
She is wearing a dress with zero cleavage. Why would anyone want to hear her talk?
Hilarious. Talk about wastes of skin. These are the asswipes of our country that will be dying in the gutter wtshtf. iPhone in hand and head firmly planted up their asses!
Viewers don’t want to see empty rhetoric and meaningless pap, so they prefer Upton and Strahan.
Kelly Ripa is better looking than Kate Upton anyways.
BO has been in office for over five years now, how do you people who voted for him think I feel (hint: at least a thousand times worse). And some get ticked about Kate Upton being cut off for three minutes. We are truly f-ed if the priorities of low-info voters are that misplaced.
THIS ARTICLE WRITE HERE EXPLAINS WHAT IS WRONG WITH AMERICA. God the world must laugh at us & be disgusted at the same time. We are screwed folks.
This is a NOTHING story. Drudge… you are sleeping on the job!
American women are stupid.
the proble, is no body watches a bought and paid for news service. very few people today watch abc news for various reasons they would much rather love to see kelly and michael the 2 most unmatched people on this earth but they do seem to have chemistry. besides kate upton is hot!
Ripka is flat as a pancake and irritating we need Upton
ABC interrupt a trash TV show with actual news and the libtrash viewers got upset… You see, THAT is why they are the low info voters, or the “lofos” for short.
Try again!! The trash was coming out of the Oval office to pump up his poll ratings. don’t be so blind and start reading between the lines. If this idiot spent as much time working as he does on TV we wouldn’t have these problems. I forgot…..LOL……he never worked in his entire life. He’s been a parasite feeding off the working man for the last 50 years.
My brain hurts from trying to figure out the sarcastic HOT TAKES from the true HOT TAEKS in this here comment section.
This got linked on Drudge so the HOT TAEKS are probably authentic.
The only tweet that made sense was, interrupting anything . . . so we could hear Obama speak.
ABC was just trying to do the interrupting cow joke in real time.
Seriously though, Obama should have been bombing the shit out of ISIS a few weeks ago.
If you want to see what straight men like, look at Kate Upton. If you want to see “beauty” as defined by middle-aged women and closeted men, look at those titless skeletors they call models.
Fox in Utah once interrupted the end of an episode of “24” because the President’s plane was landing in a few minutes. It was so damn cloudy you couldn’t see shit anyway.
Fox knows their place that’s why they continue to survive. Certainly, nothing would have been more important at the moment than the president landing in….UTAH? JEEZ!
Just goes to show that most Americans are either just greedy, criminal in their intent or just to damned ignorant to live in a free country. Their homes and wealth are being stolen and their friends and family corrupted right under their noses to finance genocide and crimes against humanity but they could care less. In fact most give their blessings to it as long as they can stay psychotic and clinically insane mind controlled zombies, go pay another mind controlled preacher, priest, mullah or rabbi on sunday or other “holy day” to lie to them about the world, god and their responsibility and not be bothered with the messy details of the pain and suffering of “foreigners” who don’t deserve to live because they’re useless eaters and dirty peasants with no soul. Besides, they get to use the resources their god fearing and righteous government and military confiscates from these peasants and heathens…
If I had been watching the show, I, too, would have been quite upset. I don’t need to see our commander in chief muck up our foreign relations in real time. Geez…
So , attacking a murderous terror organization will muck up our foreign relations? You are an ignoramus.
So breaking news from ABC is sending planes and drones back into Iraq because the commander and thief never finished the job. He was wrong about everything the past 6 years and now its a poll boosting moment because his ratings are so low. Why hasn’t he responded to the soldier that made a wrong turn and is in prison in Mexico. Oh, that’s right, he’s white and was already back in the states. He’s of no use anymore, I forgot a deal has to be brokered with ISIS (aka terrorists) to show concern for soldiers that serve our country. What a dusche!
How the fuck did the YT commenters find this place?
Does anyone else know that Kelly & Michael aren’t even on ABC?? They’re on NBC. Way to go CNN.
It’s the same as the tired old latin expression: COITUS INTERRUPTUS
Why is this the top story on the Sports page?? Because she’s a SPORTS Illustrated model?? Really?
So that means ABC has integrity. Haven’t seen that in awhile from any network.
Situations like this give credence to the Islamic claim where all Infidels.
Concerning our current western society it would not surprise me at the end of a Thermal Nuclear War killing Billions of people ….. the survivors would be taking ‘SELFIES’…How low can we go ! Major international News is second to Tittilation from a Media Whore.
Obama caused the interruption so hold him accountable.
This is what far too many in this nation have de-evolved into……lumps of s*** that live for fluff and nonsense. Anything of substance, news or that should command their attention is far beyond their feeble intellect ( which may not even exist) The Constitution needs many new amendments….and one should be a test. A test as difficult as a Bar exam for aspiring politicians……..(no pass, no run for office)……….BUT………..no one should have the right to vote unless they can pass a 200 question test on history, civics, economics, the law, current events, etc. This would cull the truly ignorant fools that slober over TV shows like this from having any participation in government.
No wonder Verlander sucks this year….he has already won.
This is not the question the question is why is ABC using a cut away that looks like the British Flag……?
The people who composed those tweets are the idiots who put Obama in office twice.
Live with who? Never heard of it. If the video was Kate Upton she seems to be just another slut.
When did ABC start reporting news anyway?