ABC Interrupted Kate Upton On ‘Live With Kelly And Michael’ For Breaking News And People Weren’t Happy

#Kate Upton
Senior Editor
08.08.14 102 Comments

Kelly Ripa is on vacation this week so Live With Kelly and Michael scrambled to find women capable of making moms (and bloggers at home) laugh at crappy jokes. Today’s guest host was Sports Illustrated swimsuit model Kate Upton. You may have heard of her.

During the show’s opening monologue, while Michael told a riveting story about Kate Upton in a robe, ABC cutaway to breaking news. The U.S. had just launched airstrikes in Iraq against Islamic militant group, ISIS. Important news no doubt, and certainly worthy of interrupting Michael Strahan’s boring story about a half-naked Kate Upton and wait, what’s that? People were angry? You don’t say.

The interruption lasted less than three minutes. We never learned what happened to Kate Upton’s robe or her dress or what happens underneath that dress and how did that get here?

TOPICS#Kate Upton
TAGSKATE UPTONKate Upton hotLIVE WITH KELLY AND MICHAELmichael strahan

