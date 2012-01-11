About This Whole Peyton Manning To The New York Jets Thing

It has already been a pretty big week for the New York Jets, as they’ve been making personnel changes to repair the problems that have kept them from fulfilling head coach Rex Ryan’s wrongly predicted Super Bowl victories before each of the last three seasons. The first move came with the team kindly asking offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer to resign, and the second move came as the Jets hired former Miami Dolphins coach Tony Sparano to replace him. As a Dolphins fan, I can only offer a mild “Meh, we’ll see” to that latter move.
Now, though, some players are allegedly speaking out that the problem wasn’t completely in Schottenheimer’s inability to use his offensive weapons, as much as it’s the fault of weapon Numero Uno, QB Mark Sanchez.
“They don’t want to be truthful with him,” one prominent player said of the way that the organization has handled Sanchez. “They treat him like a baby instead of a man. He goes in a hole when someone tells him the truth.”
“So that should tell you everything,” the source said. “He just doesn’t have the mental toughness to be great… especially in New York.”
“They see the organization babying him,” said a Jets source. “They see him with a sense of entitlement. He’s been given all this and hasn’t done anything. They call him ‘San-chise.’ They make him the face of the organization. They gave him the captain tag. He’s not a captain. He should have never been a captain.”
(Via the New York Daily News)
Ah, my favorite type of sources – anonymous. There’s nothing quite like a player calling his teammate a coddled baby and refusing to go on record for it (also check out our cooler older brothers’ take at KSK). But the quotes are out there now for the whole world to see, and that’s all that matters. So how do these anonymous players think the team should handle it? Acquire Peyton Manning, of course.
“We already have his coach — Tom Moore,” one well-respected player said. “Plus, he’s a field general and will get everyone lined up. He will get his playmakers the ball. We can win a Super Bowl with Peyton.”
So can a lot of teams. In fact, if he’s healthy, the Indianapolis Colts can win a Super Bowl with him, too, which I assume is their plan, as opposed to trading him so they can completely start over with Andrew Luck, whom they’ll probably draft with the top pick in April. Luck or not, I can’t see a situation in which Jim Irsay trades a healthy Manning – or lets him walk – to a team in his own conference that is arguably a QB away from being a Super Bowl champion. Granted, nobody can predict what a free spirit like Irsay might do, as evidenced by his canning of Bill Polian, but I assume that as long as Manning can throw a ball, he’ll be doing so in a Colts jersey.
But that’s the fun of the Jets and the New York sports media. It doesn’t have to make sense, or even be remotely possible. It just has to be a convenient thought that looks good on paper. Much like a Super Bowl prediction.
Question: How would acquiring Peyton Manning make the entire rest of the Jets team suck less ass?
It seemed to work pretty good for Indy…
Fuck, the Bills can’t even beat the Jets with Sanchez playing QB. I’m hoping Manning stays in Indy.
It’s comically, horrifyingly true.
Fuck.
Burnsy, you do admit Sanchez is crap though?
Sanchez is on the Jason Campbell development plan. He’s slowly developing and will likely be a fine quarterback, but it will take him more time than any one team or human owner is willing to give him.
I’m an Eagles fan but I must admit I like Jason Campbell, even when he played against us.
Every year he had a new offensive coordinator, and nobody to throw to apart from Cooley and Moss, yet he got slagged off for not winning.
Then he goes to Oakland, does well, breaks his collarbone, and finds out the Raiders have traded for Palmer.
He has no luck, but I like him.
Sanchez is lucky; he has a good offensive line, a strong running game and one of the best receivers in the NFL in Santonio Holmes, plus Dustin Keller.
In other words: fuck Mark Sanchez.
This season was strange. Sanchez’s stats made it seem that he was good, but he was still terrible. I’ve always disliked him and still think Chad Henne is better.
Of course it’s a solid plan – Manning > Favre > Ass Dan. Plus, Peyton is almost guaranteed to beat up Eli every time training schedules collide.
I’m sure this will happen. . . When the Broncos win the super bowl!
the sad part is, unrealistic Jets fans are expecting him to sign any day now. Peyton will be a MRP for the Mets before he’s the QB for the Jets.