MJF Pinned Adam Cole In The Main Event Of AEW All In

MJF pinned Adam Cole to retain the AEW World Heavyweight Championship in the main event of AEW All In at Wembley Stadium in London.
After the bell rung, MJF and Cole hopped out of the ring and grabbed their tag team shirts from underneath the ring to a standing ovation from the audience. They grappled around the ring and MJF taunted with a strut across the ring. Cole answered with an ‘Adam Cole Bay Bay’ taunt of his own.
MJF poked Cole in the eye and Cole slapped MJF across the face as their partnership began to dissolve. Cole eventually pulled MJF’s shirt off of him and then raked the champ’s eyes. He set up for a super kick, but MJF countered with a clothesline.
"Hey! SPORTSMANSHIP" – MJF
Order #AEWAllIn LIVE on PPV right now!
🇺🇸: https://t.co/mUn4tim61a
🔗 https://t.co/p1Cr3Sb7zg#AEWWorldChampionshipMatch@AdamColePro | @The_MJF pic.twitter.com/02hqjd57Ol
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 27, 2023
Adam Cole still has his time-limit draw match against MJF 2 months ago on his mind.
Order #AEWAllIn LIVE on PPV right now!
🇺🇸: https://t.co/mUn4tim61a
🔗 https://t.co/p1Cr3Sb7zg#AEWWorldChampionshipMatch@AdamColePro | @The_MJF pic.twitter.com/dho8Rse5Zt
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 27, 2023
MJF finally landed a dive to the outside, then in the ring traded near falls with Cole. Cole connected on MJF’s Heat Seeker before tossing the champ into the stairs. Cole climbed to the top of the stairs and landed a suplex on MJF on top of the stairs.
MJF with a dive to the outside against Adam Cole!
Order #AEWAllIn LIVE on PPV right now!
🇺🇸: https://t.co/mUn4tim61a
🔗 https://t.co/p1Cr3Sb7zg#AEWWorldChampionshipMatch@AdamColePro | @The_MJF pic.twitter.com/Bkx9sTVowR
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 27, 2023
Brainbuster on the steel steps!
Order #AEWAllIn LIVE on PPV right now!
🇺🇸: https://t.co/mUn4timDQI
🔗 https://t.co/p1Cr3SbFoO#AEWWorldChampionshipMatch@AdamColePro | @The_MJF pic.twitter.com/6ItNgRj9Mt
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 27, 2023
MJF beat the count and laid out Cole on the apron. He then pulled off the top to the announce table and set up for a tombstone before ultimately laying Cole down. MJF went back to Cole, but Cole slammed MJF into the table and landed a tombstone of his own. After rolling him into the ring, Cole got a two count.
Adam Cole took advantage of the moment!
Order #AEWAllIn LIVE on PPV right now!
🇺🇸: https://t.co/mUn4tim61a
🔗 https://t.co/p1Cr3Sb7zg#AEWWorldChampionshipMatch@AdamColePro | @The_MJF pic.twitter.com/oB4tFepAqz
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 27, 2023
On their knees, they exchanged blows before making it back to their feet and exchanging another series of shots. When they climbed to their feet, they called for a double clothesline, clotheslined each other and pinned each other for the three count and a draw.
Cole got on the mic and asked for five more minutes. MJF grabbed the mic and said no, that five minutes isn’t enough and said they’d go until there’s a winner. Cole accidentally knocked the referee out, and he immediately went to grab a steel chair. They tossed the chair back and forth before Cole faked being hit with the chair and MJF wrapped the chair around his head.
MJF then rolled up Cole for the two count before hitting the Heat Seeker for another two count. Cole then landed a german suplex on the apron. Cole hit the Panama Sunrise from the apron to the outside, but only got a two count. Cole set MJF for another in the ring, but he landed it on the ref after MJF pulled him into danger’s way.
Panama Sunrise on the outside!
Order #AEWAllIn LIVE on PPV right now!
🇺🇸: https://t.co/mUn4tim61a
🔗 https://t.co/p1Cr3Sb7zg#AEWWorldChampionshipMatch@AdamColePro | @The_MJF pic.twitter.com/RT2FmIHWFx
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 27, 2023
MJF pulled out the diamond ring from his trunks and decided against it. Roderick Strong then climbed into the ring and hit MJF with a low blow. Cole took advantage and hit the Panama Sunrise before the running knee as he waited for the ref to get up. The ref counted two before MJF was able to kick out.
Strong tossed the championship belt into the ring, Cole took his shirt off, then tossed the title out of the ring. As MJF tried to pick up Cole, he got rolled up for the three count. After the match, MJF tried to give Cole the ROH Tag Championship, but Cole tossed it aside. They teased a split, but Cole ultimately hugged him and rose his hand to end the show.
AEW also announced it will return for All In in 2024 on Sunday, August 25.
Cole and MJF’s story is far from finished after the duo won the ROH Tag Championships from Aussie Open as part of Zero Hour ahead of the show.