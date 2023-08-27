MJF Pinned Adam Cole In The Main Event Of AEW All In

MJF pinned Adam Cole to retain the AEW World Heavyweight Championship in the main event of AEW All In at Wembley Stadium in London.

After the bell rung, MJF and Cole hopped out of the ring and grabbed their tag team shirts from underneath the ring to a standing ovation from the audience. They grappled around the ring and MJF taunted with a strut across the ring. Cole answered with an ‘Adam Cole Bay Bay’ taunt of his own.

MJF poked Cole in the eye and Cole slapped MJF across the face as their partnership began to dissolve. Cole eventually pulled MJF’s shirt off of him and then raked the champ’s eyes. He set up for a super kick, but MJF countered with a clothesline.

MJF finally landed a dive to the outside, then in the ring traded near falls with Cole. Cole connected on MJF’s Heat Seeker before tossing the champ into the stairs. Cole climbed to the top of the stairs and landed a suplex on MJF on top of the stairs.

MJF beat the count and laid out Cole on the apron. He then pulled off the top to the announce table and set up for a tombstone before ultimately laying Cole down. MJF went back to Cole, but Cole slammed MJF into the table and landed a tombstone of his own. After rolling him into the ring, Cole got a two count.

On their knees, they exchanged blows before making it back to their feet and exchanging another series of shots. When they climbed to their feet, they called for a double clothesline, clotheslined each other and pinned each other for the three count and a draw.