Sting and Darby Allin defeated Christian Cage and Swerve Strickland in a coffin match at AEW All In: London in front of the largest paid attendance in pro wrestling history.
While Strickland got a live entrance, Cage had a Big Ben-themed video and Sting revealed himself as Joker Sting.
When the match started, Cage and Sting knocked Allin and Strickland out of the ring early ahead of a TNA chant. Sting and Allin put on matching jackets before hitting stereo Stinger splashes. In the ring, Cage tied Allin’s hands behind his back while Strickland beat Sting up outside the ring. After Allin knocked both men down, Sting untied his hands and they went to work on Strickland.
Cage tossed Sting into the stairs, then attempted a conchairto on Allin, but he moved. Sting crashed Strickland through a table on the outside before Allin dropkicked Cage from the top rope onto a chair. Sting and Allin then tried to stuff Cage into the coffin, but Luchasaurus came to his rescue. Luchasaurus then tossed Allin head-first into the coffin. Nick Wayne ran down to the ring and hit him with a skateboard, but Luchasaurus turned around and chokeslammed him onto the skateboard.
Sting then set Strickland up on the coffin for a Coffin Drop from Allin, but Strickland moved. Strickland and Cage tried to double team Sting, but he fought both of them off and hit Stinger Splashes. Sting locked in the Scorpion Deathlock on Cage before Strickland hit him with a chair to no effect. Cage hit Sting with a low blow, then a bat to the chest. Strickland hit a double stomp to Sting from the top rope before they dragged the coffin into the ring.
On the outside, Cage tossed Allin into the guardrail and Strickland tossed Sting into the casket, but he stopped the coffin from closing with his bat. Strickland tried to hit a 450 splash onto Sting, who was laying on the coffin, but he moved. Sting then hit the Scorpion Deathdrop on Strickland onto the coffin.
Sting tried to shut Strickland in the coffin, but he stuck his hands out. With his body sticking out of the coffin, Allin hit the Coffin Drop on the coffin, shoving him back in and ending the match.
Strickland and Cage set up their showdown with Sting and Allin after Nick Wayne was attacked at the Buddy Wayne Academy in Seattle by Strickland and A.R. Fox. Fox turned on Allin and Wayne, before Strickland kicked him out of the Mogul Embassy after a loss to Wayne and Allin last week.