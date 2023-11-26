The Iron Bowl can’t help but be insane. During Saturday afternoon’s edition of the game, the Alabama Crimson Tide walked into Jordan-Hare Stadium hoping to keep their College Football Playoff hopes alive needing a win. The Tide were not just on the ropes — it looked like the Auburn Tigers were going to land a knockout blow so long as they could get off the field on a fourth-and-goal from their own 31-yard line.

The Tigers, nursing a 27-24 lead with 32 seconds left, opted to rush two and have one man spy against Jalen Milroe, who sat back in the pocket and surveyed the entire field. Whether he saw Isaiah Bond in the corner of the end zone or chucked it and hoped for the best is unclear, but his prayer was answered. Milroe, unconcerned about a sack, let it fly, and Bond reeled it in in the corner for six.

TOUCHDOWN ALABAMA ON 4TH AND A MILE! UNREAL! pic.twitter.com/rX5XPRsuzV — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) November 26, 2023

It was nothing short of a miracle on the day of the 10-year anniversary of the Kick Six, and the Auburn sideline was nothing short of stunned.

The Auburn sideline was absolutely STUNNED. pic.twitter.com/PEf6kXocrM — CBS Sports College Football 🏈 (@CBSSportsCFB) November 26, 2023

With the win — it ended by a final score of 24-21 — the Crimson Tide moved to 11-1 ahead of next weekend’s SEC Championship Game against Georgia.