The first of the two 2024 College Football Playoff semifinals was an absolute slugfest between No. 1 Michigan and No. 4 Alabama in the Rose Bowl, with a lot of defense, a few big plays from the offenses, and some wild swings via special teams that ultimately led us to overtime.

We knew from the start that it would be a wild game, as the first play of the game was a seemingly disastrous interception from Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy, who was given a reprieve after replay showed the Alabama defensive back had his heel out of bounds before jumping up to make the pick. From there, defense continued to dictate most of the action with a lot of three-and-outs on both sides, with Alabama striking first on a muffed punt by Michigan (a theme of the game) and a touchdown run by Jase McClellan later in the drive.

JASE MCCLELLAN AND BAMA STRIKE FIRST IN PASADENA‼️#CFBPlayoff pic.twitter.com/KdmAVKPTr4 — ESPN (@espn) January 1, 2024

Michigan would tie the game and then move into a 13-7 lead on a huge run after the catch from Tyler Morris late in the second quarter (followed by a botched snap on the extra point).

TYLER MORRIS TIP-TOES INTO THE END ZONE FOR MICHIGAN 😲#CFBPlayoff pic.twitter.com/r8UweoCjdg — ESPN (@espn) January 1, 2024

Bama would pull to within 3 with a 50 yard field goal from Will Reichard to end the first half, and retook the lead to start the fourth quarter on an inside run after a grizzly third quarter featuring a lot of punting back and forth.

ALABAMA RETAKES THE LEAD IN THE 4TH 😤 📺: ESPN | #CFBPlayoff pic.twitter.com/xTGrY1eEWs — ESPN (@espn) January 2, 2024

Another 50-plus yard field goal gave Alabama a 7-point lead, Michigan finally found some second half offense as McCarthy led the Wolverines on a long drive, culminating in a Roman Wilson game-tying TD (after a big play by Wilson to set it up).

ROMAN WILSON WALKS IT IN TO TIE THE GAME‼️ WE GOT OURSELVES A GAME ON ESPN 🍿 #CFBPlayoff pic.twitter.com/evJdfxOnQG — ESPN (@espn) January 2, 2024

Alabama’s final drive of regulation stalled out at midfield, but they almost got a gift on another muffed punt by Michigan, this time on their own 6 that got recovered at the one, creating for a lot of heart palpitations for those wearing maize and blue in the Pasadena crowd.

Michigan was THIS close from losing in the most heartbreaking fashion possible 😱 pic.twitter.com/vszkqZFGgt — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) January 2, 2024

In overtime, Michigan put the ball in the hands of their star running back Blake Corum, who had a pair of big runs, including the go-ahead touchdown as he ran through would-be tacklers to put Michigan on top.

BLAKE CORUM COULD NOT BE STOPPED‼️ Michigan takes the lead in OT 👀 #CFBPlayoff pic.twitter.com/FfeVQlHAAQ — ESPN (@espn) January 2, 2024

While Michigan had special teams troubles all night, it was bad snaps that plagued Alabama all game, and rather fittingly, a low snap on 4th and goal from the 3 resulted in Jalen Milroe having to take a false step on a QB draw, where he was stuffed to give Michigan a thrilling overtime win.

JALEN MILROE IS STOPPED ON 4TH DOWN😱 THE WOLVERINES ARE HEADED TO THE NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP 🏆 #CFBPlayoff pic.twitter.com/X2x3tPzwqr — ESPN (@espn) January 2, 2024

It was a really wild game that saw both teams make big plays and big mistakes. There were turnovers, bad snaps, missed kicks, and muffed punts, but both teams kept grinding and kept fighting to force overtime, where Michigan was able to create more push up front on both sides of the ball to get the victory and punch their ticket to the National Championship game.