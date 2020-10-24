Getty Image
Sports

Alabama Star Jaylen Waddle Is Out For The Year After Suffering A Broken Ankle

TwitterAssociate Editor

One of the best wide receivers in college football will miss the remainder of the season. Jaylen Waddle, the superstar pass catcher for the Alabama Crimson Tide, suffered a broken ankle on Saturday afternoon during the first half of the team’s game against Tennessee.

Waddle received the opening kickoff against the Volunteers and came down awkwardly on his right leg. He spent some time on the ground before needing assistance making his way into the back.

While the first half went on and the Tide eventually took a 28-10 lead into the locker room, Waddle had to leave the stadium in an ambulance.

Then, in a bit of news that seemed inevitable given the circumstances under which Waddle left Neyland, Alabama coach Nick Saban told CBS that Waddle will miss the remainder of the year, with the team announcing that the diagnosis is a broken ankle.

Despite the fact that Alabama had a pair of first round picks in its wide receiving corps last season, Waddle was able to stand out, and set the stage for a potentially monster 2020 campaign. Waddle, prior to his injury, caught 25 balls for 557 yards and four scores for the No. 2 team in the sport. While the Crimson Tide always have players capable of filling in, losing a player of Waddle’s caliber is a gigantic loss.

Listen To This
All The Best New Rap Music To Have On Your Radar
by: Twitter
All The Best New Hip-Hop Albums Coming Out This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by:
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by:
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: FacebookTwitter
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Twitter
×