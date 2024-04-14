Alex Pereira KO’d Jamahal Hill In The First Round At UFC 300

Alex Pereira needed less than a full round to knock out Jamahal Hill and retain his light heavyweight championship at UFC 300.

ALEX PERERIA IS THE ONE 🫡 pic.twitter.com/xIijbGhV06 — call me whatever (@3_eyed_foxq) April 14, 2024

Pereira’s night in the Octagon was a short one, with him going toe to toe with the former champion, Hill. Pereira took a few shots from Hill, looked to have taken a kick below the belt, waived off the referee and proceeded to knock him out clean with a short left upper cut followed by a slew of shots on the ground.

In three years, Pereira has run through two divisions. He entered Madison Square Garden in November seeking his second UFC title after moving from middleweight to light heavyweight in July of last year. Pereira won the middleweight title in a knockout over Israel Adesanya before dropping the belt in their UFC rematch.

He was open about how difficult the weight cut was ahead of their rematch, leading to the jump to a more manageable weight class. In his light heavyweight debut, he earned a decision victory over Jan Blachowicz as part of UFC 291’s co-main event before facing off against Procházka and winning the belt. On Saturday, he made easy work of Hill, who had previously relinquished the belt after rupturing his Achilles in July 2023.