Why Can’t AEW Solve Its Women’s Wrestling Problem?

When All Elite Wrestling got its start last year, a lot of fans pinned their hopes on the upstart company, especially those fans who’d been frequently disappointed with WWE’s dated and uninspiring notions about wrestling (and, to be clear, most other things). “Here at last,” people thought, “is a company run by young people, with a young vibe. Maybe even, dare we hope, progressive.”

To some degree, those hopes were well-founded. AEW might not be an unabashedly left-wing promotion, but its politics aren’t as blatantly noxious as WWE’s. It crowned a transgender Women’s Champion — a black and indigenous woman of color, no less — and that’s no small thing in today’s climate. It certainly has some work to do with regard to race in its men’s main event scene, but those of us who’ve been watching AEW Dark are hoping to see Scorpio Sky pushed in that direction, at the very least.

The one area where AEW has fallen down again and again is in booking their women’s division, and indeed in treating women’s wrestling like an important part of the product. The COVID-19 pandemic has made things much worse, but the problem was already there. The pandemic just brought it into sharper relief.

Before the pandemic, AEW had about four women it treated like stars: Riho, Nyla Rose, Hikaru Shida, and Doctor Britt Baker DMD. It had started building up a second tier of women, including Kris Statlander, Big Swole, and Shanna. Yuka Sakazaki had recently returned, and gave the impression she’d be making more appearances. Sadie Gibbs had been off TV, but was teasing a return, possibly with a new gimmick.

Then the novel coronavirus hit, and all the women who lived outside the U.S. became unable to appear. That means no Riho, no Shanna, no Sakazaki or Gibbs. Emi Sakura or Bea Priestley are sidelined, too. The pandemic and the travel ban were unpredictable events, but it still says something about AEW’s priorities that such a high percentage of its regular women’s roster members didn’t even live in the country where AEW runs shows.

As such, AEW was left with Nyla Rose, Hikaru Shida, Kris Statlander, and Big Swole, along with Penelope Ford, Allie, and Brandi Rhodes, who had all been doing non-wrestling stuff but were brought back into the ring by the pandemic. It also recruited Anna Jay and Abadon, as well as a bunch of trainees and guests from the indies, as it tried to keep the division running with so little regular talent. Things got even worse when Baker and Statlander were both injured, removing them from competition for the time being.

Again and again however, AEW has failed to fully take advantage of the women it has, regardless of how many or how few there are. Please forgive me the indulgence of some rhetorical questions: