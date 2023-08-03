Adam Cole And MJF Will Headline All In At Wembley Stadium

Fresh off their World Tag Team Championship loss at the hands of FTR, MJF announced on Wednesday’s Dynamite that he’ll defend the World Championship against Adam Cole at All In from Wembley Stadium in London on August 27.

MJF brought Cole to the ring midway through Dynamite to explain that he deserves the marquee in front of an audience expected to be of well over 70,000 fans. The announcement is AEW’s first match made since Tony Khan broke the news about the promotion’s ambitions in London.

The championship main event is the latest twist in the Cole/MJF story that has followed their run from bitter enemies fighting to a time-limit draw in their only other title matchup earlier this summer to tag team partners in the blind eliminator tournament. MJF and Cole made an unlikely run to the finals of the tournament, defeating Sammy Guevara and Daniel Garcia to earn a shot against FTR.

The finals took place on last week’s Collision, which included MJF saving Cole from the Shatter Machine before getting rolled up for the pinfall loss. After the match, MJF teased hitting Cole with the championship belt before giving him a hug and toasting the champions with tequila and pizza.