Alleged Gym Ads Are Causing A Big Stink

If you had 6 days in the “How Long Until People Will Start Complaining About Something Stupid?” pool, then pat yourself on the back, because you win. Unfortunately, I can’t give you a prize, because all my money is tied up in my new gym membership at Equinox, where “It’s not fitness, it’s life.” And it’s Equinox that is causing a stir with its latest ad campaign that features attractive models doing things that wealthy people do. Why, I’ve never heard of something so outrageous!
According to ABC News, the complaint du jour, by actual Equinox members, is that the models are too skinny and don’t represent the healthy lifestyle that a gym should promote. It makes me so angry that I don’t even want to finish bench-pressing my butler.
Equinox members peppered the company’s Facebook site this week with criticiam, saying the models looked “anorexic.”
“Why did all of the models have a runway physique?” one member wrote. “Equinox is promoting health and fitness, so I would like to see some healthy and fit women on their ad campaigns who look like they could actually survive a typical Equinox class. Can we maybe see a little bit of muscle on the ladies next time around? The Nike ads are great examples of strong, fit women!” another member wrote.
An Equinox membership costs approximately $135-183 a month, not to mention the $400 “initiation fee”, which I assume includes an elephant walk at a private country club and running across the Aventura Mall while carrying a diamond between my butt cheeks. Needless to say, it’s an upscale fitness club.
So the fact that people are bitching because the ads – check them out after the jump – for their fancy pants gym – that specifically claims it’s not about fitness – are coming across too fancy pants is pretty damn ridiculous. But that’s why I stick to a simple, timeless workout routine.
That “coordination” ad makes me angry, for some reason. I just want to punch it.
BUT LOOK AT THE PUPPIES
$400 initiation fee? Do I get to spend 2 minutes* with one of the female ad models.
* 2 minutes is actually more time than I need.
*signs gym paperwork. Looks at female ad model.*
Do yooou come with the gym?
I like the Focus ad because I like to think they’re arm wrestling for child custody.
And here you are, bitching about the people who are bitching…
Someone had to open the door for me first.
Look at those fatties. I though this was an ad for “Curves” at first.Sooey!
I used to work for a fitness company in the marketing department and yes, those ads are terrible.
I want Matt’s opinion on all of this.
I like the brainpower one. As a nerd, there is no better workout for me than boffing some model in the couch in my library.
“An Equinox membership costs approximately $135-183 a month, not to mention the $400 “initiation fee”,”
That includes multiple happy endings, right? Unless you get a Vince McMahon guarantee, I can’t see why anyone in their right mind would pay that for a gym membership.
I’m pretty sure there are posters of the exact same people in the exact same poses promoting a different product (American Eagle clothing?). I think we have a case of shitty, sloppy ad plagiarism.
Also, the brunette needs to go as she isn’t ‘buy a membership to a gym’ attractive or muscular. . . Son of a gun! Those people with too much time on their hands are right!
Am I alone in wanting to sign up for a gym that uses the banner pic in their ad campaign?