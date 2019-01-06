Cowboys Receiver Allen Hurns Left Their Playoff Game Following A Gruesome Ankle Injury

01.05.19

Allen Hurns suffered a serious ankle injury during the first quarter of the NFL Wild Card matchup between the Dallas Cowboys and the Seattle Seahawks. Hurns caught a pass from Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott for a first down and looked to pick up a few yards after getting past the initial defender.

Hurns was met by Seahawks defensive back Bradley McDougald, however, who wrapped up the Cowboys receiver and brought him to the ground. While bringing him down, McDougald awkwardly landed on Hurns’ left leg, and while he walked away from the play, Hurns laid on the ground in obvious pain.

We’re not going to post the video here, but if you’d like to see it, click here and know that viewer discretion is advised. Hurns was down for several minutes as he was tended to by members of the Cowboys medical staff, and eventually had his leg put into a boot and was carted off. While he was down, members of both teams came together to check on him, while Dallas coach Jason Garrett held Hurns’ hand.

