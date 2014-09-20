Allow Jim Ross To Call This Brutal Suplex Of Eastern Michigan Quarterback Robert Bolden

There aren’t many teams in college football worse than Eastern Michigan. There aren’t many teams in college football more physical than Michigan State. This afternoon they met head on and OMG, R.I.P. Eastern Michigan quarterback Robert Bolden. Shilique Calhoun, you murderer!
Here is the obligatory Jim Ross mash-up.
How about some Paul Heyman? Suplex, repeat.
No Taz “Suplah” call?
I’ll be honest in saying my knowledge of wrestling is sub-par. Gonna need to give me a link to what you’re talking about.
Wonder if he’s rethinking his decision to leave Penn State when B O’B came in? From the first true freshman to start the first game of the season during Joe Paterno’s head coaching tenure, to the fourth-string quarterback at LSU, to being bumped to WR before transferring to Eastern Michigan, to ending up as a gif/Vine/meme.
May very well be the most shown highlight/lowlight of his career.
BAH GAWD HE KILLED HIM!