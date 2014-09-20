Allow Jim Ross To Call This Brutal Suplex Of Eastern Michigan Quarterback Robert Bolden

#College Football
Senior Editor
09.20.14

There aren’t many teams in college football worse than Eastern Michigan. There aren’t many teams in college football more physical than Michigan State. This afternoon they met head on and OMG, R.I.P. Eastern Michigan quarterback Robert Bolden. Shilique Calhoun, you murderer!

Here is the obligatory Jim Ross mash-up.

How about some Paul Heyman? Suplex, repeat.

