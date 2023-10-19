The Detroit Lions are one of the best stories in the NFL this season, posting a 5-1 record that is tied for the best mark in the league. While Detroit’s roster is filled with talented players, one of the best is Amon-Ra St. Brown, who emerged as a budding star with 106 catches and more than 1,100 yards in 2022. This year, St. Brown is averaging more than 90 receiving yards per game and, by all accounts, he is a key piece of Detroit’s offensive success along with Jared Goff and others. However, St. Brown had a tough day at the office this week, and it came as a result of his collegiate affiliation.

St. Brown was a fourth-round draft pick out of USC in 2021, and he clearly feels an attachment to his university. In fact, St. Brown and Lions linebacker Julian Okwara made a friendly agreement — he made it very, very clear this was not a bet — before last week’s battle between USC and Notre Dame, where Okwara played his college football. Unfortunately for St. Brown, USC was blitzed to the tune of a 48-20 drubbing in South Bend, and that meant that St. Brown had to pay up.

On Thursday, St. Brown’s penance became public when he dressed up like a leprechaun in the Lions locker room and answered questions from the media in the outfit.

Amon-Ra St Brown paying off a bet to Julian Okwara pic.twitter.com/RkG0BMEnSl — Dave Birkett (@davebirkett) October 19, 2023

“Everything about this is trash.”#Lions WR Amon-Ra St. Brown is not having a fun time paying off a bet with Julian Okawara after his beloved USC dropped a big one to Notre Dame on Saturday. pic.twitter.com/5kcnfJNcyl — Nolan Bianchi (@nolanbianchi) October 19, 2023

This is obviously harmless, but it is also tremendous content. St. Brown did what anyone should do when they lose a friendly wager and he leaned into the bit. Okwara also appeared to deeply enjoy himself, which is also what should always happen in this instance. Also, the vibes continue to be immaculate for the Lions, and Detroit will put its 5-1 record on the line against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday afternoon.