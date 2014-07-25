An MLB Player Used Matthew McConaughey’s Chest-Thumping Chant As His Walk-Up Song

The best thing about being a professional baseball player isn’t the admiration of millions, or the money, or the groupies, or hanging out with Hank — it’s choosing your walk-up music. If I were, say, the starting shortstop for my New York Mets (which I probably could be), the song I’d pick to greet my walk to home plate would be something like “Hatebreeders” or all 17 minutes of “Sister Ray.”
I might have gone with Matthew McConaughey’s chest-thumping ditty from The Wolf of Wall Street, but unfortunately, St. Louis Cardinals catcher Tony Cruz already grabbed it.
Stay tuned for ESPN’s debate on whether Cruz going with this song means he’s snorting coke.
I’ve always wanted to be a reliever and during the run out to the mound I would have the Austin Powers theme playing. And instead of running, I would dance to the mound.
My walk up songs:
1. Crockett’s Theme – Miami Vice
2. Dance Yrself Clean – LCD Soundsystem (start at 3:03)
3. Silent Shout – The Knife
I would signify that I have tremendous plate discipline and use “Talk a Walk” by Passion Pit as my walk up music.
‘Pop that pussy’ – 2 Live Crew
I would use this one.
I Touch Myself- The Divinyls would be my personal choice, just to have an entire stadium feel awkward. And this, while interesting, does not trump Josh Reddick’s ‘Careless Whisper”
Cardinals fans are the “Sahara” of baseball fans, so this makes sense.