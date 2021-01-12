The Houston Texans have finally put in an interview request to meet with Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bienemy who has long been reported as the top choice for quarterback Deshaun Watson, but it could be too little too late to mend fences (at least for the moment) with their star QB.

A report emerged on Sunday that Watson’s frustration with the organization was at an all-time high, significantly more so that when they traded his top receiver DeAndre Hopkins last offseason, and he could consider making a trade request with Miami on his list. That came amid reports that the Texans had ignored the suggestion of the search firm they hired to assist in their GM hunt, hiring the Patriots director of player personnel instead.

To make matters worse in Houston, arguably the greatest player in franchise history has made a rare public comment via Twitter in which he dropped the hammer on the organization and suggested that if he were Watson he would “stand my ground,” noting that the Texans have a history of wasting careers.

If I’m @deshaunwatson I will stand my ground. The Texans organization is known for wasting players careers. Since Jack Easterby has walk into the building nothing good has happened in/for the organization and for some reason someone can’t seem to see what’s going on. Pathetic!!! — Andre Johnson (@johnson80) January 12, 2021

Hopkins jumped in and echoed that sentiment, as it seems two of the most prominent figures in recent Texans history hope the franchise’s best QB in history escapes the clutches of Houston.

When Dre speak listen. https://t.co/hMdP2rsUJr — Deandre Hopkins (@DeAndreHopkins) January 12, 2021

Easterby’s presence in Houston has been confounding for some time, with Sports Illustrated publishing a lengthy feature back in December on how he played a role in mismanaging the organization since becoming the team’s executive vice president of football operations. It seems Johnson is well versed in all of that and hopes Watson can effectively make an ultimatum to the team that either he goes or Easterby goes if Houston is to move forward.