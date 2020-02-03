Andy Reid Celebrated The Super Bowl Win With A Cheeseburger, Pitbull, And His Wife

The Kansas City Chiefs made history on Sunday night, overcoming a 10-point deficit in the fourth quarter to win Super Bowl 54 and claim the title of the NFL’s best for the first time in team history. It was a historic win in many ways for a franchise that took part in the first ever Super Bowl but hadn’t returned to The Big Game since.

Patrick Mahomes became the youngest Super Bowl MVP in league history, and Andy Reid finally got a championship after coming close with the Philadelphia Eagles more than a decade earlier. Reid is well-regarded as one of the best offensive head coaches in the league who never seemed to get it together, but in Kansas City he put together the staff and team worthy of a title.

Reid famously said he was going to celebrate his AFC Championship win with a very big cheeseburger, which got plenty of attention a fortnight ago. That meant it was inevitable another burger was on the way.

Andy Reid's going to get the biggest cheeseburger he can find, might make it a double pic.twitter.com/BjTeYvtPsb — CJ Fogler (@cjzero) February 3, 2020

Perhaps the bigger news was that Reid got to celebrate in Miami with Mr. Worldwide, who did not appear in the halftime show but was all over South Florida this Super Bowl week.

Andy Reid spent the night after his Super Bowl championship with Pitbull. Pitbull. “He’s got great endurance,” Reid said. — Sam Mellinger (@mellinger) February 3, 2020

A Noted Wife Guy, Reid said he didn’t follow in the footsteps of other champions and sleep with the trophy. He had other company in mind.

"I didn't spend the night with the trophy. I spent it with my trophy wife." – Andy Reid after winning the Super Bowl pic.twitter.com/ExcvQs68pV — ESPN (@espn) February 3, 2020

For many it’s a joy to see Reid finally get to celebrate at the end of a football season, especially with a team as special as this Chiefs squad. The offseason will be shorter than most for Kansas City, but there’s plenty of time for celebration cheeseburgers if you win it all.