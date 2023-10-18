Anthony Richardson Will Have Season-Ending Shoulder Surgery

When on the field, Colts rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson had been having one of the best starts to the 2023 season of any of the NFL’s first year starters this season, completing 60 percent of his throws for 577 yards, three touchdowns, and one interception, while rushing for four more touchdowns.

Unfortunately, Richardson has also only completed two of his four starts for the Colts, as big hits have knocked him out of games twice, first with a concussion and later with a shoulder injury. That shoulder injury kept him out of last week’s game against the Jaguars, and over the weekend there were rumblings the Colts and Richardson were considering season-ending surgery. On Wednesday, the team confirmed that was the path they would be taking with Richardson, with Colts owner Jim Irsay citing the desire to fix the injury completely so he can start fresh next year and not have anything linger.

After consultation with our medical staff, Anthony, and those close to him, it has been determined that he will undergo surgery to repair his injured shoulder, which will end his season. Anthony is a competitor, and we know how difficult and disappointing this is for him and our… — Jim Irsay (@JimIrsay) October 18, 2023

The Colts have seen how injuries can pile up on a young star QB and lead to long-term issues, as Andrew Luck dealt with shoulder issues and more in his tenure in Indianapolis, ultimately retiring at just 29 years old. It seems they’ve learned from what Luck’s health problems caused in part by trying to play through injuries, and they will try to be more patient with Richardson and get him fully healed up before putting him back on the field. In the meantime, Gardner Minshew will continue starting games for the 3-3 Colts, and as part of Richardson’s recovery process, one would think there will be plenty of conversations with the young QB about limiting the number of big hits he takes when he uses his legs.