What The Heck Is Going On With Antonio Brown’s New Haircut?

09.10.15 2 years ago 4 Comments
brown hair

NBC

NFL season is officially upon us, and it’s already getting weird even before kickoff. Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown debuted a new haircut during the pre-game show before Thursday’s season opener in New England, and it’s probably nothing you’ve ever seen before.

Brown’s new ‘do is a flat top that resembles something between a Tetris piece and the top of a Lego person’s head. It’s a bizarre look, and Brown is probably lucky he gets to wear a helmet for a living.

