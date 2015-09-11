What The Heck Is Going On With Antonio Brown’s New Haircut?

NFL season is officially upon us, and it’s already getting weird even before kickoff. Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown debuted a new haircut during the pre-game show before Thursday’s season opener in New England, and it’s probably nothing you’ve ever seen before.
Brown’s new ‘do is a flat top that resembles something between a Tetris piece and the top of a Lego person’s head. It’s a bizarre look, and Brown is probably lucky he gets to wear a helmet for a living.
