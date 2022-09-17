App State Stunned Troy By Scoring On A Hail Mary As Time Expired

The sound that you might hear off in the distance is the city of Boone, North Carolina going insane. Saturday’s game between Appalachian State and Troy featured two top-tier Group of 5 programs going head-to-head in one of college football’s best environments. It looked like the Trojans were going to pull off the win on the road, and then, a miracle happened.

Troy went up, 28-24, early in the fourth quarter, and managed to sit on that lead for essentially the entire frame. But football games go 60 minutes, and with 59 minutes and 58 seconds elapsed, App State had the ball on its own 47 and had two options: Hail Mary or, in the immortal words of Scott Van Pelt, pitchy pitchy woo woo.

The Mountaineers went for the former, but Chase Brice wasn’t able to get the ball into the end zone. As a result, a Trojan defender tried to knock the ball down … but it landed right into the arms of App State’s Christian Horn, who ran back to the 9, got a block, and made its way into the end zone.

This comes on the same day that College GameDay went to Boone for the first time. It’s safe to say that the folks at the Worldwide Leader made a pretty good decision.