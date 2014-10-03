Arizona Beautifully Trolled Oregon On Twitter After Their Upset Victory

10.03.14

Attention everyone, attention. This is how you Twitter. This is how you troll an in-conference rival after beating them. Here’s the Arizona Athletics Twitter account after last night’s 31-24 victory over the Oregon Ducks.

We often make fun of brands for their poor use of social media, their inability to engage with followers while providing entertainment. Arizona hits all the right notes here.

