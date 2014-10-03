Arizona Beautifully Trolled Oregon On Twitter After Their Upset Victory

Attention everyone, attention. This is how you Twitter. This is how you troll an in-conference rival after beating them. Here’s the Arizona Athletics Twitter account after last night’s 31-24 victory over the Oregon Ducks.
We often make fun of brands for their poor use of social media, their inability to engage with followers while providing entertainment. Arizona hits all the right notes here.
Yeah Duck Hunt was aiight (who the F am I kidding??? Shit was phenomenal) But anybody remember “Gumshoe”?
“Gumshoe” was all right . “Hogan’s Alley” was the shit.
Oregon = Vegan Clemson
LOL
“#TROLLING IS A ART”
Well played, on purpose or not.
The dog is holding two ducks, yet there is only one shown on the bar at the bottom of the screen! I call shenanigans!
Clones
That’s some good trolling.
Not every single time that someone makes a joke at another’s expense is it automatically “trolling.”