The Arizona Cardinals dropped to 0-3 on the season with a 16-14 loss to the Chicago Bears on Sunday at home. The Cardinals scored both of their touchdowns in the first quarter, and then the offense would get shutout the rest of the way, an all too familiar sight to the Arizona faithful.

Both touchdowns came from Sam Bradford passes, one on a 35-yarder to Ricky Seals-Jones and the other a 21-yard pass to David Johnson on the first play after a Bears fumble. However, from there Bradford struggled as he has most of this early season. Three Bradford turnovers — two interceptions and a fumble — led to 13 Chicago points.

Since Week 1, Cardinals fans have been asking for Bradford to be replaced by rookie Josh Rosen out of UCLA. For a team clearly not going anywhere with Bradford at the helm, it’s understandable to ask for Rosen to at least get reps and grow as an NFL quarterback. On Sunday, fans go their wish, but not in the situation that’s ideal for a rookie to make his first ever appearance in an actual NFL game.

With just over four minutes to play in the fourth quarter and the Bears having just kicked a field goal to go up two after a Bradford fumble, the Cardinals decided now was the time to turn to Rosen. The rookie came in and made a few good throws, but the drive ended with a fourth down attempt getting picked off on the right sideline.