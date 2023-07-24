The Complete ‘Madden 24’ Player Ratings For The Arizona Cardinals

This past week, the folks at EA Sports steadily unveiled this year’s player ratings for Madden 24, as the game is now three weeks away from its August 15 release date. Player ratings are always a source of debate, but they do provide at least a decent look at each team’s strengths and weaknesses, with the understanding that preseason ratings can never account for any major leaps players could potentially make in an offseason.

The Arizona Cardinals are fully in rebuild mode for the 2023 season. They have a new head coach and new GM turning over the roster around Kyler Murray (79 OVR) who will miss all of this upcoming season rehabbing a torn ACL. As such, this will be an evaluation year to see who can stick and who might be on the move soon. There are some interesting players on both sides of the ball, but quarterback will be an adventure and they figure to give their young guys lots of opportunity to play and make mistakes. Hollywood Brown (84 OVR) and Rondale Moore (80 OVR) are now the leaders in the receiver room after they released DeAndre Hopkins. They’ll hope the offensive line starts to come together after selecting Paris Johnson Jr (77 OVR) at the top of this year’s draft, as they try to do a better job protecting Murray in the future. On defense, Budda Baker (90 OVR) leads a young group with some intriguing talent like Zaven Collins (76 OVR), but it’s overall not expected to be a strong group.

Here is the full Madden 24 depth chart for the Cardinals, broken down by position with each player’s overall rating.

QB

Kyler Murray: 79

Colt McCoy: 63

Jeff Driskel: 62

Clayton Tune: 62

David Blough: 58

RB

James Conner: 77

Corey Clement: 70

Ty’Son Williams: 67

Keaontay Ingram: 66

WR

Marquise Brown: 84

Rondale Moore: 80

Zach Pascal: 74

Greg Dortch: 73

Auden Tate: 70

Michael Wilson: 69

Javon Wims: 68

Andre Baccellia: 61

TE

Zach Ertz: 83

Trey McBride: 74

Noah Togiai: 60

Aaron Brewer: 32

LT

D.J. Humphries: 79

Josh Jones: 73

Julien Davenport: 62

Jackson Barton: 57

RT

Paris Johnson Jr.: 77

Kelvin Beachum Jr.: 76

Dennis Daley: 64

Lachavious Simmons: 58

Badara Traore: 54

LG

Elijah Wilkinson: 71

Jon Gaines II: 67

Hayden Howerton: 61

RG

Will Hernandez: 76

Marquis Hayes: 63

C

Hjalte Froholdt: 65

Lecitus Smith: 59

DT

Leki Fotu: 69

Carlos Watkins: 68

Jacob Slade: 61

LE

L.J. Collier: 67

Jonathan Ledbetter: 65

Eric Banks: 59

RE

Rashard Lawrence: 67

Dante Stills: 64

Kevin Strong: 64

LOLB

BJ Ojulari: 71

Myjai Sanders: 71

Jesse Luketa: 63

MLB

Zaven Collins: 76

Kyzir White: 75

Krys Barnes: 73

Owen Pappoe: 66

Josh Woods: 59

Ezekiel Turner: 57

ROLB

Cameron Thomas: 71

Dennis Gardeck: 70

Victor Dimukeje: 65

CB

Marco Wilson: 74

Antonio Hamliton: 72

Rashad Fenton: 70

Christian Matthew: 70

Garrett Williams: 70

Kris Boyd: 68

Kei’Trel Clark: 67

Nate Hairston: 67

SS

Budda Baker: 90

Isaiah Simmons: 81

Juju Hughes: 64

FS

Jalen Thompson: 79

Josh Thomas: 63

Andre Chachere: 61

K

Matt Prater: 79

P

Matt Haack: 70