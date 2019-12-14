Navy QB Malcom Perry Rushed For A Record-Setting 304 Yards Against Army

Only one college football game was played this weekend, and fortunately, it was one of the sport’s most historic rivalries. Army and Navy squared off with the Commander-in-Chief’s Trophy on the line in Philadelphia, with the Midshipmen coming out on top, 31-7. The win pushed No. 23 Navy to 10-2 on the year, and more importantly for the fellas from Annapolis, it marks the first time that the program’s senior class beat the Black Knights.

The star of the day was, without question, Midshipmen QB Malcolm Perry. The first-team All-American Athletic Conference selection under center and the conference’s offensive player of the year, Perry set an Army-Navy game record with a breathtaking 304 rushing yards in the win. He also pitched in a pair of rushing touchdowns, and thanks to his dominance on the ground, he did not throw a single pass.

Perry entered the game with 1,500 yards and 19 scores on the ground this season, so it’s not like it was surprising that he was able to carve up Army’s defense. Still, being able to do stuff like this is absolutely silly — the first clip below is of his breathtaking 55-yard rushing touchdown in the second quarter, while the second is of another lengthy run in which he breaks out a stunning juke on a defender.

The Black Knights thought they had Malcolm Perry…but he had other ideas. WHAT A MOVE. TOUCHDOWN NAVY. pic.twitter.com/PlpjbpfV3G — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) December 14, 2019

This Malcolm Perry juke is a thing of beauty. pic.twitter.com/otsEnnFbuv — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) December 14, 2019

The Black Knights knew all game that Perry was going to run the ball, but it just did not matter. He picked up the record for rushing yards in this historic game in the fourth quarter, and a little while after that, he put an exclamation point on the win with one final touchdown run.

The most rushing yards in a single Army-Navy Game?

That record now belongs to Malcolm Perry. pic.twitter.com/aiAvvZtMc6 — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) December 14, 2019

OVER 300 RUSHING YARDS. The 120th Army-Navy Game will be remembered for Malcolm Perry's brilliance. pic.twitter.com/rXO0Fei76d — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) December 14, 2019

According to ESPN Stats and Info, this performance made him the fourth FBS quarterback to ever rush for 300 yards in a game. In the biggest game that Navy plays every year, Perry brought his game to another level, and now, his name will be etched in one of the largest record books that the sport has to offer.