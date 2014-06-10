Attention: WWE’s Lana Was Once The Lead Singer In A Pop Group Called ‘No Means Yes’

When we met her, the purpose of WWE’s “Ravishing Russian” Lana was to wear ill-fitting (but wonderful) business suits and instruct a large Bulgarian man to crush his opponents. She’s one of the most beautiful people we’ve ever seen, so we were okay with that.
As it turns out, Lana’s got a long, deep history of attempting fame. She was an FSU Cowgirl alongside Jenn Sterger. She had a role in the film Pitch Perfect and on the Cinemax show Banshee, which you should probably google. She’s a trained dancer is not afraid to breakdance in the ring when nobody’s watching. She’s a model, though you’d expect that.
Here’s something fun you might not know: Lana (aka CJ Perry) was also once the lead singer of an act called NO MEANS YES. They were signed by Ne-Yo, but only recorded one song, which I’ve included below. I think they only had one photoshoot to accompany it. “I can be ya hoochie momma” is a lyric.
This is not the kind of thing you get a golden star medal for.
(yes, I would like that very much.)
Too bad they never covered ‘Crush’, am I right?
I feel like I knew this already but I cannot for the life of me remember how if the knowledge didn’t come from here.
Wikipedia. Thats where I got it from. I never saw the video because my infatuation with girl groups died the day Dream was dropped by PDiddy. It was a rough time for girl groups…
@BlackToothGrin …DREAM was a dream come true for sure! Even the “ugly one” was cute!
Rumor has it that Diddy’s oversexualization of them for their second album split them apart, but really the only thing that split were the seams around my crotch area when I saw their video for “Crazy”.
Ashley Poole in a bikini > everything else
A good stalk, err, I mean, a loyal fan already knew this.
Looked the scene up last night, did not even realize that was the Ravishing Russian
Wait? She was in Banshee?
I love that show and never knew this.
Spoiler alert: You will very much enjoy her work. BStro is correct. You should google it. But not at work
What are we talking about? Boobs? Butts? Front butts?!?
Snortin’ coke off the tatty cakes.
Something I learned from her wiki: she was born in my home town, went to college in the same town I worked out of school, and currently resides in the same city as me.
I think I have a chance with her, guys.
Rusev, Crush!
That information was all planted there by the KGB. You ’bout to get The Americans’d
I dig this song. Even if the lyrics are dumb.
They were really Putin on the Ritz
She was also is Big Momma’s House 3?!? ::adjusts queue immediately::
That is the worst name for a band I have ever heard. Horrifying.
They were also known as Rape Fantasy for awhile, but couldn’t get on a marquee in Des Moines, so …
Putin would like to present Lana with an Order of Russia medal for her entire body of work. At the Kremlin. In his bedroom.
This song was about as bad as I expected. And even though it’s only 3:36, it feels at least a minute too long.
This sounds like a K-Pop song.
Oh my god can you imagine the Salon.com articles about a band being called “No Means Yes” if they were actually successful?
I wonder how long it would take to get arrested at a WWE event for holding up a huge ‘ NO MEANS YES” sign. Over/under is about .1 second.
But she’s a good girl….
There was a Cinemax show either Banshee or Strike Back that had a really intense man on man action that sacred me like a 14 year old girl stumbling upon Blackzilla.