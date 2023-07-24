The Complete ‘Madden 24’ Player Ratings For The Baltimore Ravens

This past week, the folks at EA Sports steadily unveiled this year’s player ratings for Madden 24, as the game is now three weeks away from its August 15 release date. Player ratings are always a source of debate, but they do provide at least a decent look at each team’s strengths and weaknesses, with the understanding that preseason ratings can never account for any major leaps players could potentially make in an offseason.

For the Baltimore Ravens, the 2023 season is one they hope to be a bounce back year. After scraping their way into the Wild Card before losing to the Bengals, the Ravens come into 2023 feeling confident they can be a contender again after re-signing Lamar Jackson (91 OVR) after a somewhat contentious contract negotiation. With Jackson back and healthy, they figure to have one of the NFL’s best rushing attacks, but it’s the hopeful upgrade of their passing attack that could raise their ceiling even higher. Todd Monken comes in as offensive coordinator to open things up in the passing game, and they made a concerted effort to bolster their receiving corps by adding Odell Beckham Jr (85 OVR) and Zay Flowers (77 OVR) in free agency and the draft to give star tight end Mark Andrews (95 OVR) some more space. The defense is led by Marlon Humphrey (93 OVR) and Roquan Smith (92 OVR), but the defensive line and outside backers are the big questions from the Madden ratings people.

Here is the full Madden 24 depth chart for the Ravens, broken down by position with each player’s overall rating.

QB

Lamar Jackson: 91

Tyler Huntley: 68

Josh Johnson: 59

Anthony Brown: 57

RB

JK Dobbins: 78

Gus Edwards: 77

Justice Hill: 73

Keaton Mitchell: 64

FB

Patrick Ricard: 81

Ben Mason: 67

WR

Odell Beckham Jr: 85

Rashod Bateman: 79

Nelson Agholor: 79

Zay Flowers: 77

Devin Duvernay: 76

James Proche II: 70

Tylan Wallace: 69

Andy Isabella: 69

Mike Thomas: 68

Laquon Treadwell: 68

TE

Mark Andrews: 95

Isaiah Likely: 72

Charlie Kolar: 66

Travis Vokolek: 61

Nick Moore: 37

LT

Ronnie Stanley: 90

Patrick Mekari: 72

Brandon Kipper: 61

David Sharpe: 60

RT

Morgan Moses: 79

Daniel Faalele: 67

Malaesala Aumavae-Laulu: 65

LG

Andrew Vorhees: 67

John Simpson: 66

RG

Kevin Zeitler: 85

Ben Cleveland: 66

C

Tyler Linderbaum: 80

Sam Mustipher: 69

DT

Michael Pierce: 83

Travis Jones: 71

Kaieem Caesar: 61

Rayshad Nichols: 58

LE

Justin Madubuike: 78

Angelo Blackson: 67

RE

Brent Urban: 74

Broderick Washington Jr: 71

LOLB

Odafe Oweh: 75

Tyus Bowser: 75

MLB

Roquan Smith: 92

Patrick Queen: 80

Malik Harrison: 72

Trenton Simpson: 70

Kristian Welch: 63

Del’Shawn Phillips: 61

Josh Ross: 57

ROLB

David Ojabo: 71

Tavius Robinson: 65

Jeremiah Moon: 64

CB

Marlon Humphrey: 93

Rock Ya-Sin: 78

Trayvon Mullen Jr: 72

Brandon Stephens: 70

Daryl Worley: 70

Kyu Blu Kelly: 69

Kevon Seymour: 67

Jalyn Armour-Davis: 66

Damarion Williams: 66

SS

Kyle Hamilton: 82

Ar’Darius Washington: 63

Jaquan Amos: 63

FS

Marcus Williams: 88

Geno Stone: 72

K

Justin Tucker: 91

P

Jordan Stout: 72