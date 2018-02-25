The Nine Darter, Week 4: To Germany We Go

Getty Image

Welcome to The Nine Darter, Uproxx Sports’ weekly recap of what happened during this week’s episode of BBC America’s Thursday Night Darts, which chronicles each week of the 2018 Unibet Premier League Darts. This week, we head to Berlin’s Mercedes-Benz Arena for the first-ever Premier League stop in Germany.

1. The Results And Table

Michael Smith 7 — 3 Simon Whitlock

Gerwyn Price 3 — 7 Mensur Suljovic

Michael van Gerwen 7 — 2 Daryl Gurney

Rob Cross 7 — 3 Raymond van Barneveld

Peter Wright 6 — 6 Gary Anderson

1. Michael Smith: 4-0-0, +14, 8 points

2. Michael van Gerwen: 3-0-1, +12, 6 points

3. Simon Whitlock: 3-0-1, +7, 6 points

4. Peter Wright: 1-2-1, -1, 4 points

5. Rob Cross: 2-0-2, -4, 4 points

6. Gary Anderson: 1-1-2, -2, 3 points

7. Raymond van Barneveld: 1-1-2, -5, 3 points

8. Mensur Suljovic: 1-0-3, -5, 2 points

t-9. Daryl Gurney: 0-2-2, -8, 2 points

t-9. Gerwyn Price: 0-2-2, -8, 2 points