Behind On Baseball? Watch The Final Outs Of The Last 50 World Series.

Getty Image

For people who complain that games are too long, even in the playoffs and World Series, Major League Baseball brings you the ultimate video for short attention spans. In this incredible supercut, we get to witness the final out of every World Series clincher for the last 50 years. For the casual fan, this might not be the coolest video that you’ll see this week, but for those of us who pray at the cathedral of America’s pastime, this is pretty F-ing rad.

What might be the coolest aspect, at least to me, is listening to how the victories are called as each year passes. Not only are those words immortal, but it’s always fun to decide who did it best. It was Jack Buck, obviously, but I’ll pretend to listen to other opinions.

