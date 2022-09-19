belgium world cup jerseys
Belgium Is Surely Guy Fieri's World Cup Team Based On Their Jerseys With Flames On The Sleeves

Belgium are headed into the 2022 World Cup with some ultra-high expectations. Led by arguably the two best players in the game at their respective positions — midfielder Kevin de Bruyne and goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois — the Belgians hold the distinction of being the No. 2 team in the world in the FIFA rankings and should be able to win a group that includes Canada, Croatia, and Morocco.

As we learned on Monday, Belgium will try to do this with one of the funnier jerseys we have seen in the lead-up to this winter’s World Cup. Adidas — which, to be clear, has knocked most of their kits ahead of Qatar out of the park — revealed that Belgium will wear a red kit with black sleeves that morph into FIRE.

Also: FIRE SOCKS.

The real reason for this is very simple: Belgium are known as the Red Devils, everyone knows the devil lives in hell, and everyone knows hell has fire everywhere, according to the 2000 Adam Sandler film Little Nicky. The far sillier reason for this is that Adidas and Guy Fieri collaborated here, a theory that several folks on Twitter believe to be true.

Google tells me that Fieri went to a Belgian restaurant in Cincinnati earlier this year, so perhaps there is something to this.

