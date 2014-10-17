Bellator 129 and Triple G Boxing – Weekend Combat Sports Live Discussion

Hey again, punch friends. Another week is almost in the books, but there’s one thing left for the weekend: Combat sports! Once again, things are light since the UFC is still on a mild break. You know, it’s weird. When there are cards every week for a month or more straight (Especially with double-shot weekends), I can get a little grouchy and complain that there’s too much MMA going on. But now, with nothing but Bellator, I’m just waiting for UFC 179 next Saturday. Anyway, let’s talk about the fights!

FRIDAY

Bellator 129

Oh man, Bellator had been doing pretty well, with decent to solid cards and stuff of consequence, like title fights or tournament finals happening. But now the well has run dry. As always, prelims begin at 7:00 PM ET on Bellator.com and as usual, it’s a bunch of random, local jamokes. The main card will start at 9:00 PM ET, and things don’t look great on paper. I know the event is taking place in Iowa, and both dudes are from Iowa, but I still don’t see how Paul Bradley versus Josh Neer in 2014 is a main event in the number two promotion in the world. At there’s a heavyweight clash between Houston Alexander and my main man, Virgil “Rez Dog” Zwicker.

SATURDAY

HBO Boxing – Gennady Golovkin vs Marco Antonio Rubio

Here at the Uproxx Sports Weekend Combat Sports Live Discussion thread, we don’t discriminate against the various fighting arts (Except for aikido, that is fake as sh*t). Despite that, I know boxing isn’t looked on as favorably by some folks, but I think this event will help change hearts and minds. Gennady Golovkin is an undefeated boxer, currently 30-0 with 27 knockouts, having won his last 15 by stoppage. He’s always an exciting fighter to watch, and he’ll be facing Marco Antonio Rubio, who is 59-6-1 with 51 knockout wins to his credit. I don’t expect the judges to be needed for this fight since both men destroy whatever they touch. This event should begin around 10:00 PM ET on HBO.